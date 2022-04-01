US Urges Citizens In Russia & Ukraine To Leave, Hints At Selective Attacks By Russians

As Russia's offensive in Ukraine continues even on the 36th day, the United States issued a warning to its citizens on Friday. Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, US' State Department's Urdu account put up a post in which it claimed that Russian military officials in Russia and Ukraine may be discriminating against its citizens.

"We urge all American citizens in Russia and Ukraine to leave immediately," the tweet read. The development comes as the Joe Biden-led country continues making statements against Russia for the offensive in Ukraine. In the recent statement, it said that Ukraine’s borders should be respected and upheld in the same way as before Russia launched its military operation.

Talks between Ukraine-Russia delegates underway in Turkey

Meanwhile, on Friday, talks between Russia and Ukraine have resumed via video link. Friday’s talks came three days after the last meeting between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Turkey. Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky said the country's position on Crimea and the Donbas remains "unchanged" despite continuous negotiations with Ukraine.

Premier to Premier talks also seem on cards as Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed on Friday. Speaking to the local media, Erdogan said that he has already had conversations with Zelenskyy and is scheduled to converse with Putin as well. The Turkey President acknowledged that there was an agreement at the grassroots-level talks taking place and underlined the need for the top brass to talk.