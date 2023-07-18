US Using Ukraine To Dispose Of Old Weapons: Russia's Envoy To US On Cluster Munitions Aid

The Russian Ambassador to the US said that Washington's choice not to refill its supply of cluster munitions given to Kyiv indicates the intention to utilise Ukraine as a means to get rid of outdated weapons.

"Such a position perfectly demonstrates the true attitude of the United States towards Ukraine," Anatoly Antonov noted in a statement posted on the Russian embassy’s Telegram channel.

"Washington wants to use the republic to dispose of its old weapons, turning the once rich and fertile part of the USSR into a ‘burial ground’ where it will be simply impossible to live. Unexploded US submunitions will remain in this territory, as well as piles of scorched metal of the German-made Leopards and other Western materiel," he pointed out.

"Declaring the lofty slogans about strengthening the combat capability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the US is plunging lower and lower in terms of observing elementary moral principles, cynically dumping the lethal waste on Ukraine," the Rusian envoy added.

On July 7, the US revealed its intentions to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine. Nonetheless, this decision faced opposition from the United Nations and several allies of Washington. Additionally, within the Democratic Party, many members disagreed with the plans laid out by the Biden administration. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu cautioned that such supplies of cluster munitions to Kyiv could extend the duration of the conflict.

On July 16, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan clarified that there were no intentions to restock the cluster munitions supply destined for Ukraine.

Russia reserves right to use cluster munitions as well: Putin

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a warning, asserting that Russia retains the right to employ cluster munitions as a response to Ukraine's utilisation of these weapons.

"Russia has a sufficient reserve of various kinds of cluster munitions, various kinds. So far we have not done it, we have not used them, and we have not had such a need, despite a certain shortage of munitions at a certain point in time. But we didn’t do this," the president said in an interview with "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" program on the Rossiya-1 TV channel, a fragment of which was posted on its host Pavel Zarubin’s Telegram channel.

"But of course, if they (cluster munitions) are used against us, we reserve the right to tit-for-tat actions," the Russian president said.