US is “very open” to imposing sanctions on Russia’s oil and gas industry, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki stated on Wednesday as Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine continued for the eighth day. Addressing media reporters in Washington, Psaki noted that the American administration was already weighing the possible impacts of the crisis on global and US energy prices. Notably, Russia only contributes 3% to US’ total crude imports while Canada, Mexico and Saudi Arabia play significant roles.

“We’re very open,” Psaki told MSNBC in an interview. “We’re considering it. It’s very much on the table, but we need to weigh what all of the impacts will be," she added.

Earlier, President Joe Biden announced that he would consider blocking Russian oil provided Moscow continues its unprovoked aggression against Kyiv. While the administration has not taken any blatant step yet, American traders have already put Russian oil imports on hold, according to local media outlets. It is pertinent to note that global oil prices have already rocketed in the wake of the ongoing Russian invasion with prices soaring as high as US$113.02 per barrel on Wednesday.

Over 2,000 Ukrainian civilians killed in the Russian invasion

As of now, more than 2,000 civilians have been killed in the conflict, according to Ukraine’s Emergency Services. A discreet report stated that 7,000 Russian soldiers have lost their lives. The devastating conflict has also triggered a migrant exodus into Europe with the number of immigrants now surpassing a million. According to Associated Press, more than 5,20,000 civilians have fled Ukraine into Poland and other neighbouring countries in the wake of Russia’s invasion.

Meanwhile, Russian defence minister Sergey Lavrov recently asserted that the ongoing conflict has been “artificially created by the west.” While stopping short of a timeline, the Russian diplomat said that after the conflict is resolved it would be up to the Ukrainian residents to decide on their future. Notably, hours prior to launching the attack, President Putin justified the war asserting that Russia could no longer feel "safe, develop and exist" because of what he claimed was a constant threat from modern Ukraine. As Russian troops inch closer to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, residents fleeing the conflict have rushed on the country’s borders with Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Moldova.

(Image: AP)