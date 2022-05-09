US Veterans Denied Moscow Victory Parade Entry Over 'hostile' Sanctions On Russia: Putin

On May 9, the occasion of Victory Day, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that the American veterans were not allowed to take part in the Victory Parade in Moscow as the US has been helping Ukraine with military assistance to fight the Russian forces in the conflict which began on February 24. The United States has also imposed harsh sanctions against the Russian Federation, which Putin terms as 'hostile'.

In his Victory Day speech, Putin reportedly stated that the United States began preaching its monopoly following the demise of the Soviet Union. Talking about the Russian Federation, Putin stated that they live in a Russia that it is recognizably different from the United States.

He further said that they know that American veterans who wished to attend the Moscow parade were effectively prohibited. But he also said that he want them to know that Russia is proud of their accomplishments and contribution to the common good and that all the warriors of the allied armies, including Americans, British, French, Resistance fighters and Chinese partisans, who defeated Nazism and militarism are honoured.

Russia has fought for the establishment of equal and indivisible security: Putin

The Russian President also claimed that regardless of international differences, Russia has consistently fought for the establishment of a system of equal and indivisible security, which is critical for the whole international community. He said that they presented an agreement on security assurances in December of last year and urged the West to engage in an open and honest dialogue in order to find fair compromise solutions that include both parties' interests.

He continued by stating that NATO countries refused to listen to Russia. He claimed that the NATO bloc began actively taking military control of territory close to Russia and as a result, an dangerous threat to Russia has been systematically produced.

Putin further said that in its conflict with Ukraine, everything was backed by the US and their subordinate partners, claiming that military infrastructure was being upgraded and NATO was regularly delivering sophisticated weapons. He said that the threat level grew higher with each passing day. He claimed that the attacker was repulsed by Russia in advance.

Talking about Donbas, where the fighting has intensified, Putin said that today, the Donbas volunteers are fighting on their own lands alongside Russian Army personnel. He said that Donbas volunteers are fighting for the Motherland's future, to ensure that the lessons of WWII are never forgotten.

