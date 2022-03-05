US VP Harris To Visit Poland & Romania To Showcase NATO's Strength Amid Russian Aggression

As tensions between Ukraine and Russia continue to escalate, US Vice President Kamala Harris is all set to visit Poland and Romania next week with a bid to unite the European allies against the Russian invasion. In a statement issued by the White House, Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh informed that VP Kamala Harris will travel to Warsaw in Poland and Bucharest in Romania between March 9 and 11.

Her visit to the capital cities of Poland and Romania will demonstrate the strength and unity of the NATO alliance and US support for NATO's eastern flank allies in the face of Russian aggression. "It will also highlight our collective efforts to support the people of Ukraine", it added.

VP Kamala Harris will discuss further support for Ukraine

Further providing more details regarding the Vice President's meetings with the leaders of Poland and Romania, Singh said that the Vice President will advance US's close coordination in response to Russia's 'unprovoked and unjustified' invasion of Ukraine. "They will discuss our continuing support for the people of Ukraine through security, economic, and humanitarian assistance and our determination to impose severe economic consequences on Russia and those complicit in Russia’s invasion", she said.

Notably, the Vice President's meeting will also focus on how the US can further support Ukrainian neighbours for welcoming and sheltering refugees from the war-hit nation.

This came shortly after president Joe Biden spoke to Polish President Andrzej Duda on Friday regarding the escalating situation. Notably, the US government had earlier deployed its troops to Poland and Romania keeping in view Russia's escalating aggression towards Ukraine.

Ever since Russia had launched its grave military operations in Ukraine, the United States has been leading in responding to the conflict by imposing a number of economic sanctions on Russia further condemning president Putin's unjustified actions. Apart from that, its Western allies have also imposed respective sanctions on Russia for weakening its economy's financial strength.

Image: AP