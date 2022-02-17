US VP Kamala Harris To Head Munich Conference, Will Send Putin 'very Clear Message'

US Vice President Kamala Harris, who is expected to travel to Munich this week, Germany will convey that Washington is aligned with the interests of its key ally Ukraine, and will ensure safeguarding its national security and sovereignty. Harris will hold a series of in-person meetings with US allies and partners at the Munich Security Conference regarding the Ukrainian and Russian border tensions in one of the major diplomatic responses during her tenure as the Vice President.

US senior administration officials dismissed the Russian government’s claims that it was withdrawing troops from the border, adding that the satellite imageries still show that Moscow has significantly increased its troop presence along the Ukrainian border by as many as 7,000 troops.

Russia's claims 'categorically false': Biden administration officials

Harris is preparing to visit Germany to hold a round of diplomatic talks with allies as Russia has been claiming de-escalation via a handful of troop removal that returned to defence bases following the Belarusian exercises “while privately mobilizing for war” on the border. US Senior administration officials informed in a document during the press call that Russia’s “false pretext” of troop removal could unfold different forms: a provocation in the Donbas; a claim about NATO activity by land, at sea, or in the air; an incursion into Russian territory.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, center, speaks with US Secretary for Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, center left, during a round table meeting of the North Atlantic Council at NATO headquarters in Brussels. Credit: AP

“We have already seen an increase in false claims by the Russians in the past few days, including reports of an unmarked grave of civilians allegedly killed by the Ukrainian armed forces,” said the senior Biden administration officials.

Russian leader Putin has also made claims that US and Ukraine are “developing biological or chemical weapons and that the West is funnelling in guerrillas to kill Russian backed separatists.” Such claims are “categorically false”, the Biden administration officials have said, adding that the world must expect “more false reports from Russian state media.”

“We’ve seen this playbook before: their previous military incursions into Ukraine and in Georgia,” said the US officials on Wednesday during a press call informing of Vice President Kamala Harris’ planned visit to Germany.

“The key objective for her [Harris'] trip now is to focus on this fast-changing, evolving situation, this tremendous challenge we are facing now, to make sure that we are fully aligned with our allies and partners, and to make sure that we have sent a very clear message to Russia,” an official said informed on Wednesday.

The US accused Russia of deploying an additional 7,000 troops near its border with Ukraine, and adding that Moscow is preparing to invade Kyiv and launching a disinformation campaign. Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov had earlier said in a statement that Russian President Vladimir Putin has asked to withdraw the troops after the drills with Belarus, as he dismissed the West’s concerns.