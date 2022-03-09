Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine War | US VP Kamala Harris Visits Poland To Discuss Delivering Fighter Jets To Ukraine

US Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting Poland on Wednesday to explore how to provide military assistance to Ukraine amid Russia-Ukraine war

Written By
Rohit Ranjan
US

IMAGE: AP


US Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting Poland on Wednesday to discuss how to provide military assistance to Ukraine amid Russia-Ukraine war, as the White House official suggests. Earlier, it was announced that Poland will be sending fighter jets to Ukraine, However, on Tuesday, Poland surprised the US by volunteering to send its fighter jets to Ukraine via a US airbase. The Pentagon's spokesperson, John Kirby, said that the potential of the jets flying from a US-NATO base into contested airspace with Russia over Ukraine raises severe concerns for the whole NATO alliance.

Harris is likely to resume negotiations with Poland about providing fighter jets to the Ukrainians during her visit to Warsaw, according to AP News. The issue is still a top concern for the Biden administration. Harris will meet with Polish President Andrzej Sebastian Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Thursday, as well as Ukrainian refugees in Poland. Harris is also scheduled to visit Romanian President Klaus Lohannis in Bucharest on Friday.

'Need for allies to continue to work together closely'

The Vice President is also expected to reaffirm the United States' commitment to NATO and the necessity for continuing humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine. She will stress the need for allies to continue to work together closely. Harris will also meet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is also in Europe. 

READ | Elena Branson: All about US-Russia citizen charged with covertly acting as Russian agent

Officials suggest that Harris will deliver a three-part message on her visit, including that the United States stands with NATO members and that the US continues to support the Ukrainian people. She will also emphasise the strategic response and sanctions imposed on Russia. The Officials further stated that Harris' trip is focused on sending a very clear message that Putin will pay a very hefty price and he will realise the negative ramifications of this invasion, according to Hill.

READ | UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss visits US to discuss Ukraine war with Antony Blinken

Harris, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's meet last month

Officials said that Harris has attended several sessions and briefings on the situation and that she has been completely immersed in this subject, as has the president and the rest of the national security team, according to Hill. In the meanwhile, she attended the Munich Security Conference last month and met with a number of many leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

(Inputs from AP News)

Image: AP

READ | Octopus fossil dating 328 million years ago named after US President Joe Biden; know why
READ | Russia demands explanation from US over alleged biological programmes in Ukraine
READ | US: Texas man found guilty in first jury trial over January 6 Capitol riot

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: US, Kamala Harris, Poland
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND