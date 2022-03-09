US Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting Poland on Wednesday to discuss how to provide military assistance to Ukraine amid Russia-Ukraine war, as the White House official suggests. Earlier, it was announced that Poland will be sending fighter jets to Ukraine, However, on Tuesday, Poland surprised the US by volunteering to send its fighter jets to Ukraine via a US airbase. The Pentagon's spokesperson, John Kirby, said that the potential of the jets flying from a US-NATO base into contested airspace with Russia over Ukraine raises severe concerns for the whole NATO alliance.

Harris is likely to resume negotiations with Poland about providing fighter jets to the Ukrainians during her visit to Warsaw, according to AP News. The issue is still a top concern for the Biden administration. Harris will meet with Polish President Andrzej Sebastian Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Thursday, as well as Ukrainian refugees in Poland. Harris is also scheduled to visit Romanian President Klaus Lohannis in Bucharest on Friday.

'Need for allies to continue to work together closely'

The Vice President is also expected to reaffirm the United States' commitment to NATO and the necessity for continuing humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine. She will stress the need for allies to continue to work together closely. Harris will also meet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is also in Europe.

Officials suggest that Harris will deliver a three-part message on her visit, including that the United States stands with NATO members and that the US continues to support the Ukrainian people. She will also emphasise the strategic response and sanctions imposed on Russia. The Officials further stated that Harris' trip is focused on sending a very clear message that Putin will pay a very hefty price and he will realise the negative ramifications of this invasion, according to Hill.

Harris, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's meet last month

Officials said that Harris has attended several sessions and briefings on the situation and that she has been completely immersed in this subject, as has the president and the rest of the national security team, according to Hill. In the meanwhile, she attended the Munich Security Conference last month and met with a number of many leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

(Inputs from AP News)

Image: AP