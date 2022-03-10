The US is de facto waging an economic war against Russia, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated after President Joe Biden imposed a ban on Russian fuel imports and American enterprises ceased operations in the country. Earlier this week, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland noted that from an American perspective, “this Ukraine gambit is a strategic failure for Putin.” Remarking on the same, Peskov asserted, “The US, undoubtedly, declared an economic war against Russia and they are waging this war. Yes, de facto this is exactly what it is.”

However, when questioned about the chances of Moscow winning the war given that Washington was galvanizing more and more western nations to slap sanctions on Russia, he said that the country was doing its best. “Russia is doing what is necessary to do in the best way that corresponds to our interests," he said. However, he declined to further comment on the topic or clarify if Moscow was mulling retaliatory sanctions.

Ever since the outset of the invasion on February 24, POTUS Biden has reiterated his support for war-struck Ukraine, miffing Russia. Earlier this month, the White House announced $350 million lethal and an additional non-lethal package for Ukraine. As a part of the defence aid, Washinton has provided hundreds of stinger missiles to Ukraine. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the US House of Representatives gave a nod to a huge spending bill that would deliver $13.6 billion aid to war-ravaged Ukraine and its European allies.

US bans Russian Fuel

Only a day earlier, on March 8, President Joe Biden-led US administration decided to ban Russian oil imports amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. According to the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers trade association, the US imported an average of 209,000 barrels per day (BPD) of crude oil and 500,000 BPD of various petroleum products from Russia in 2021. This accounted for 3% of total crude oil imports into the United States and 1% of total crude oil processed by US refineries.

As the Russian invasion of its western neighbour entered the third week, more than two million people have already fled the country to escape the bloodshed-- the largest migrant exodus since World War II. Ukrainian military denied any advancement in the past 24 hours on Thursday, except for Russian advances in the cities of Kharkiv and Mykolaiv.

(Image: AP)