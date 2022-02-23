US' War Powers Caucus Demands Biden Seek Approval Before Deploying Troops In Kyiv

Republicans and Democrats, and at least 43 members of the congressional committee, all of whom are part of War Powers Caucus have asked US President Joe Biden for bipartisan vote ahead of deploying any US Armed Forces to Ukraine. In a letter signed by Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., founder and co-chair of the bipartisan War Powers Caucus, progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) to staunch Trump ally Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), lawmakers reminded of Congress approvals as the Biden administration considered sending US Armed Forces to Kyiv after Russian leader Putin recognised two pro-Russian separatists "republics" and is sending his troops as ‘peacekeepers’ to eastern Ukraine.

"We strongly urge your administration to respect the separation of powers, US law, and Congress's constitutional war powers authority," the letter obtained on Wednesday by Axios reads.

It added, “American people, through their representatives in Congress, deserve to have a say before US troops are placed in harm's way or the US becomes involved in yet another foreign conflict.”

Biden as President, a commander-in-chief, now considering troop deployment in Kyiv

While the American leader Biden had ruled out direct involvement in combat earlier, he bolstered NATO allied forces in Europe. An estimated 2,000 US troops were diverted to Poland and Romania, and other NATO states from the defence bases in Germany. The Biden administration also placed an estimated 8,500 personnel on heightened alert as the threat of invasion loomed with 1,50,000 soldiers from Russia on Ukraine’s frontier in one of the largest military build-ups since Cold War. Biden, however, as a commander-in-chief of the IS forces holds the power to mobilise the troops to Kyiv. A group of lawmakers in Washington is pressing for authorisation as Biden noted that his decision of not deploying troops in Ukraine could change.

"If the ongoing situation compels you to introduce the brave men and women of our military into Ukraine, their lives would inherently be put at risk of Russia chooses to invade," the letter signed by Reps. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Warren Davidson (R-Ohio), among others reads. "Therefore, we ask that your decisions comport with the Constitution and our nation's laws by consulting with Congress.”

As he decried “invasion” by Russia into Kyiv, after Putin’s decision to recognise the independence of Lugansk and Donetsk, Biden signed an executive order of sanction against Russia’s sovereign debt, financial institutions, which includes the military banks. “That means we’ve cut off Russia’s government from Western financing. It can no longer raise money from the West and cannot trade in its new debt on our markets or European markets either,” US President Biden told a White House briefing.

Putin, on the other hand, signed a decree in Duma to dispatch troops into two rebel-held regions in eastern Ukraine. His troops will ensure "peacekeeping" in the regions, which Moscow has backed since 2014, he iterated. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hit back at Moscow saying that his country was "not afraid of anything or anyone,” in a late-night televised address. "It is very important to see now who our real friend and partner is, and who will continue to scare the Russian Federation with words only," he said.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council called Russia’s mobilisation of troops into Kyiv’s region ‘nonsense’. "We know what they really are,” she said. Pro-Russian separatists in rebel-held areas have been evacuating women, children, and civilians since last week. Russia's UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya defended Russian intervention, arguing that US influence in Kyiv represented a threat to Moscow’s security. "Allowing a new bloodbath in the Donbas is something we do not intend to do," he said.

