US Warned Germany, European Allies That Nord Stream Pipelines Could Be Attacked: Report

Earlier, this summer, the United States had warned several European partners, including Germany, that Nord Stream pipelines could face serious threats and even be attacked, reported CNN, citing people familiar with the intelligence and warnings. Back then it was not clear who would be responsible for the attack on the pipelines or when it might occur. The CIA also declined to comment on the issue. Recently, authorities found leakages in the pipelines, which led to an investigation by European officials who claimed powerful underwater explosions had occurred just before the pipelines burst in several places. Notably, the entire incident is now being viewed as an act of sabotage.

Russia unaware of what happened in Baltic Sea, says Kremlin following Nord Stream 1 gas leakage

With Russia fighting against Ukraine and western nations constantly showing support to the war-battered nation, it was speculated that the US and Europe could be targeted by Russia as part of its war on Ukraine. However, the Kremlin on Wednesday called such insinuations 'absurd'. Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson of the Putin-led government, stated that "it’s pretty predictable and predictably stupid to express such versions."

"This is a big problem for us, since both pipelines are filled with gas, and this gas is very expensive," he added. He asserted Russia still does not understand what happened there and that "there are a lot of questions."

It is pertinent to note that all pipelines connecting Russia to European nations were shut due to technical work, and when the incident occurred, the pipelines were not supplying gas to Europe. According to a CNN report, the possibility of Russia resuming gas supplies through Nord Stream 1 is unlikely as the gas channels have been badly damaged.

Denmark releases footage of Nord Stream 1 gas leaks bubbling up in Baltic Sea

On Wednesday, footage of a leak in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the Baltic Sea close to Denmark was discovered. However, the cause of the explosion remains unknown, but seismologists claimed that it was an explosion before gas started leaking from Russia-to-Germany pipelines under the Baltic Sea.

Se video og fotos af gaslækagerne på Nord Stream 1 og 2-gasledningerne i Østersøen på https://t.co/pj96CN7CDB: https://t.co/7bgt8TljaH #dkforsvar pic.twitter.com/I1zEPaBLYO — Forsvaret (@forsvaretdk) September 27, 2022

Meanwhile, the Danish PM claimed that the leaks were the consequence of 'deliberate actions. Mateusz Morawiecki, her Polish counterpart, referred to it as "an act of sabotage." Also, the President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, said that the leaks were caused by "sabotage" and that any deliberate disruption of Europe's energy infrastructure would be dealt with the "strongest possible response."

Image: AP