In the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war, the United States on Monday warned Belarus of "serious consequences" if it continued to offer "indefensible" support to Moscow. Addressing a press briefing, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price noted that Belarus had staged Russian troops in sovereign Belarusian soil to undertake a "premeditated and unjustified" invasion of Ukraine. He also accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of allowing Russian President Vladimir Putin "to make a mockery" by brutally repressing the democratic aspirations of people in the country.

"We have seen at every turn that President Lukashenka has set aside – cast aside – the will of his own people and cast his lot with President Putin and his militaristic aims against Ukraine," Ned Price said.

" So if that continues, Belarus will continue to face measures of profound accountability," he added.

When asked if the US thinks Belarus is already participating in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Price clarified that "it is not for me to try and predict what Belarus would do or what Moscow might impose on Belarus to do." Reverting to Minsk's participation in the peace talks held between Russian and Ukrainian delegation, the first round of which concluded yesterday (Monday, Feb 28), Price asserted, "It has, as I said before, become increasingly subservient to Russia, demonstrating again President Lukashenko's willingness to act against the interests of his own people in order to curry favor with Moscow and to stay in power."

It is pertinent to mention that Belarus is one of the strongest allies of Moscow. Amid the escalating assault by Russia on Ukraine, Minsk has also been imposed with targetted sanctions after Moscow last month stationed troops in Belarus, calling it a part of a joint military exercise. However, as per reports, the massed troops invaded northern Ukraine, evidently proving Minsk's participation in the conflict. Meanwhile, Belarus has also been imposed with sweeping penalties, which the US now warns of tightening if Belarus continues to "curry favour" to Moscow.

Russian invasion of Ukraine

Notably, Price's remarks come as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has transpired into war after Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 unleashed military operations on Ukraine after months of unabated military build-up along the eastern Europe borders of nearly 1,50,000 soldiers. Despite intensifying forces at the eastern borders of Ukraine for over months Putin and his cabinet have repeatedly suggested they pose no threat to Ukraine's sovereignty. However, on February 21, Putin signed a decree unilaterally recognising two breakaway regions of Ukraine as "independent." The decision drew severe flak from world leaders.

So far, at least 352 civilians, including 14 children have been killed and over 1,600 injured since Thursday. On the other hand, around 5 lakh people have been forced to be internally displaced as the situation deteriorated. Meanwhile, in swift response to Russia's destabilising actions, the West induced stringent measures prohibiting Moscow-based entities to engage in trade with several countries like the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Japan, and more.

