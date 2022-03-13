The United States on Sunday warned China that it will face consequences if Beijing tries to help compensate Russia for losses from Western sanctions. White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan also said that the US and its allies will continue to escalate pressure on Moscow.

However, at the same time, the White House representative declined to answer the question of whether the United States would impose sanctions against China for supporting the Russian economy.

Meanwhile, Sullivan will meet his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday as a part of a follow-up meeting to President Joe Biden and Xi Jinping's virtual meeting in November 2021, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said.

"The two sides will discuss ongoing efforts to manage the competition between our two countries and discuss the impact of Russia's war against Ukraine on regional and global security," Horne said in a statement.

The US has been critical of China's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. While Beijing has tried to maintain a neutral tone but Chinese media has described the war as a "special military operation". Recently, China also supported Russia's claim of US-funded bioweapons labs in Ukraine.

It should be noted that Xi Jinping hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin for the opening of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, just weeks before Russia launched the February 24 invasion.

During Putin's visit to China last month, the two leaders issued a 5,000-word statement declaring “no limits” in the friendship between the two countries.

Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35

Multiple Russian missiles pounded a military training base near Ukraine’s western border with Poland, killing 35 people, Ukrainian authorities said Sunday. The strike comes after Russia warned of targeting foreign weapon shipments that are helping Ukrainian fighters defend their country against Russia's grinding assault.

More than 30 Russian cruise missiles targeted the facility that is less than 25 kilometres (15 miles) from the closest border point with Poland, according to the governor of Ukraine’s western Lviv region. Poland is a transit route for Western military aid to Ukraine, and the United States increased the number of American troops deployed there.

Image: AP