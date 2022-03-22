US Warns Firms Against Potential Cyberattacks From Russia, Offers Tools To Fortify Defence

In a development concerning the United States, President Joe Biden on Monday warned businesses against potential cyberattacks from Russia. Pointing at intelligence reports, the US President said that the chances of Russian cyber threat is on the rise and urged businesses to prepare immediate defences. Biden added that the government is ready was doing its part to defend against the attacks and added that it will ‘respond if necessary'.

“The federal government is doing its part to get ready for potential Russian cyberattacks. We are prepared to help private sector companies with tools and expertise, but it is your decision as to the steps you’ll take and your responsibility to take them,” Biden said while claiming that such attacks were part of Russia’s ‘playbook’. The warning over cyberattacks from Moscow comes after the West issued strict sanctions against Russia for its offence on Ukraine.

"If you have not already done so, I urge our private sector partners to harden your cyber defences immediately," Biden said in a statement. Biden said, "evolving intelligence that the Russian government is exploring options for potential cyberattacks," reiterating that the attack could take place soon. "Owners and operators must accelerate efforts to lock their digital doors," the US President said.

No sign of ‘specific’ attack despite warnings from Biden

According to the US authorities, everything from fuel supply routes to water supplies is at risk from Russian cyberattacks. The US government have identified Russian hackers as ‘threats’ in the past too. Following the President’s announcement, Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger said that there was no sign of a ‘specific’ attack despite warnings from Biden.

Reiterating that Moscow could launch an attack, Neuberger said, "The Russian government is exploring options for potential cyberattacks on critical infrastructure in the United States.” However, she added that there was no certainty over the same. “To be clear, there is no certainty there will be a cyber incident on critical infrastructure," the Deputy NSA added.

Russian Foreign Ministry summons US envoy in Moscow

Meanwhile, in a major development amid the ongoing Ukraine war, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned US Ambassador in Moscow to convey that US President Joe Biden's scathing attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin is "unacceptable." On March 16, Biden had labelled Putin a "war criminal" for Russia's invasion of its neighbouring country, Ukraine. Appearing at a public event on Wednesday, the US leader had blatantly said, "I think he (Putin) is a war criminal."

Following this, the Russian Foreign Ministry, on Monday stated that not only the words are 'unacceptable,' but they also bring the US and Russia's "relations on the brink of breaking up," reported Liveuamap. Reacting to the US President’s remark, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had also slammed Biden's comments, calling them "unacceptable and unforgivable rhetoric."

