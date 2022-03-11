The White House on late Thursday (local time) warned Moscow against taking steps to seize assets of US and international companies that have announced plans to suspend operations in Russia or to withdraw from the Russian market in response to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine. Taking to Twitter, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki responded to reports in Russian media outlets about proposals to nationalise the property of major foreign companies that are leaving Russia. She warned that such steps might lead to Russia facing legal claims from companies whose property are seized.

In a series of tweets, Psaki said that the White House stands with American companies that are making what she called “tough decisions” about the future of their Russian operations. She also stated that any “lawless” decision by Russia to seize assets of the companies will ultimately result in even more economic pain for Russia. “We stand with American companies who are making tough decisions regarding the future of their Russian operations,” Psaki added.

“We have seen reports that Russia may be considering seizing the assets of U.S. and international companies that have announced plans to suspend operations in Russia or to withdraw from the Russian market. These decisions are ultimately up to companies. As President Biden said earlier this week, we welcome the decisions of companies to exit Russia because they want no part of Russia’s war of choice against Ukraine,” Jen Psaki tweeted.

Any lawless decision by Russia to seize the assets of these companies will ultimately result in even more economic pain for Russia. It will compound the clear message to the global business community that Russia is not a safe place to invest and do business. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) March 11, 2022

Russia drawing plans to seize assets of western firms

Meanwhile, it is to mention that several international companies, such as McDonald’s, Microsoft, Apple and more, have suspended operations in Russia in protest against its invasion of Ukraine. In response to this, Russia drew up plans to seize the assets of western companies leaving the country. On Thursday, speaking in a video link with members of his government, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Kremlin could find legally viable ways to seize international firms.

The government would push to “introduce external management and then transfer these enterprises to those who actually want to work,” Putin said, adding, “There are enough legal and market instruments for this.”

(Image: AP)