US Warns Of Allies Facing 'Ukraine Fatigue' If Zelenskyy Rejects Russia's Negotiation Call

As the war intensified with Russian missiles striking out the power grids across several regions, US officials resort to extreme measures and warned the Ukrainian government in private that it needs to signal negotiation with Russia. "Officials in Washington have warned that 'Ukraine fatigue' among allies could worsen if Kyiv continues to be closed to negotiations," the Washington Post newspaper reported. Ukraine’s position on negotiations with Russia has been wearing thin, and the US and allied nations were now worried about the economic effects of a protracted war, and that it will be prolonged, the paper noted. The US has, thus far, given an estimated aid worth $18.9bn (£16.6bn) since the invasion began in February.

“Ukraine fatigue is a real thing for some of our partners,” one US official told the paper on Sunday, referring to the gigantic amount pumped into Ukraine as assistance.

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy meanwhile clarified that Ukraine will enter negotiations with Russia only if all the troops retreat and leave the Ukrainian territory. His demands include 2014 annexed Crimea and the eastern areas of the Donbass, which is de facto controlled by Russia since 2014. Last month, as Russia launched a barrage of artillery and rockets on Ukrainian cities, causing civilian casualties, Zelenskyy asserted that he would not hold negotiations with the current Russian leadership of Vladimir Putin. He also demanded that the West declared Russia a "terrorist state."

Biden lashed out at Zelenskyy

It was earlier reported that during a phone call with Ukraine's President, US president Joe Biden had lost his temper over providing aid to Ukraine, as he briefed Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he had approved a whopping 1 billion worth of military assistance. Zelenskyy then began listing out the loopholes and counted where the US lacked in providing more support to counter the ongoing Russian aggression. "The US President could not control his temper," NBC reported, adding that the US commander in chief raised his voice on Zelenskyy and reminded him that the American people and the US government have been generous enough to extend Ukraine all the help it needed. Biden stated that the US was working very hard to help and that Zelenskyy should show a little more gratitude.