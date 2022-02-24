US Warns Of 'Kremlin Disinformation Campaigns' Justifying Russian War On Ukraine

As Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war against Ukraine on Thursday morning, and explosions were seen in several Ukrainian cities, the country is now facing a massively chaotic situation, leading to hundreds of thousands of civilians leaving the war-torn country.

The United States, on the other hand, has condemned the act of Russia and termed Putin's action as "unjustified". Meanwhile, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price has issued another warning about "Kremlin disinformation campaigns".

On Twitter, Price condemned Moscow's action and warned everyone to be aware of the "Kremlin's disinformation campaigns aimed at justifying military action". He said, "No evidence supports any of these false claims."

The US State Department spokesperson added, "Ukraine is not committing genocide. Ukraine is not attacking Donetsk or Luhansk, and Ukraine is not conducting terrorist attacks."

Vladimir Putin accuses Ukraine of committing "genocide" against Russian-speaking people

It is important to mention here that recently, the Russian government accused Ukraine of committing "genocide" against Russian-speaking residents in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. However, there has been no concrete evidence of genocide in eastern Ukraine. The United States, along with Germany, dismissed Putin's claim.

In a series of tweets, the US State Dept spokesperson accused Krelim of spreading false information and said, "No evidence that there is a genocide against Russian-speakers in Ukraine. There is, however, strong evidence that Russian-led forces have caused thousands of civilian deaths and injuries in the Donbass."

He further stated, "The Kremlin continues to create false narratives to justify the invasion. It is fabricating supposed Ukrainian provocations in order to evacuate civilians from parts of eastern Ukraine."

Biden slams Russian aggression says the world stands with Ukrainians

The US President said that the world is standing with Ukraine as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces and strongly criticised Putin's decision, saying he has "premeditated a war that will cause a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering."

Biden said, "Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way."

He mentioned that the world would hold Russia accountable. A couple of days after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two separatist territories in eastern Ukraine as "independent" region, Russia attacked Ukraine on Thursday morning and declared war.

Putin even called on Ukrainian military forces to leave the battleground and return home. The situation has escalated, and the fight between Ukraine and Russia is taking a dreadful turn.

