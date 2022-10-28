White House Vows 'appropriate Response' Against Russia If US Civilian Satellites Attacked

Just a day after Konstantin Vorontsov, the deputy director of the foreign ministry's department for non-proliferation and arms control, said that American satellites aiding Ukraine in its war effort might be considered "legitimate targets", the American National Security Council has stated that if any US infrastructure is targeted, America will respond. US National Security Council communications director John Kirby said: "Any attack on US infrastructure will be met with a response and will be met with a response appropriate to the threat that's posed to our infrastructure," as per a report by the DW. Other than conventional theatre of war, the Russia Ukraine war has witnessed financial institutions becoming weapons of war, energy becoming a weapon of war and the information sphere becoming a theatre of war. Space is the only untouched frontier.

Russia had said that the American civilian satellites might be considered a "legitimate target" because Moscow believes that American commercial satellites are being used to grant real time intelligence about Russian troop movements to Ukraine, which is giving Ukraine an advantage in the theatre of war. The fact that American civilian satellites are being used to grant actionable intelligence to Ukraine is well established. SpaceX's owner Elon Musk has himself stated that his Starlink satellite internet connection is helping Ukrainians in the battlefield.

Is Space the new theatre of war?

A Wall Street Journal report talking about how Ukraine managed to resist Russia has detailed how Starlink terminals were used by Ukrainian forces to figure out where Russian troops are and where they are heading. Although Russia has warned the US that its satellites can be considered "legitimate targets", Russia has resisted from taking out any conventional action against American commercial satellites. However, there are reports that Russia is targeting these satellites through cyber-attacks. Elon Musk has accepted that Russian cyber attacks on Starlink are getting better and it is becoming harder to defend Starlink against those cyber attacks. Although talk of space war seems like science fiction, it is not. The US has a Space Command dedicated to protect its space infrastructure and carry out strikes against the adversary's space infrastructure. Space assets like satellites are considered valuable equipment in time of war as they provide not only essential services such as unfettered communication but also early warnings about missile launches and navigation data.

Any military activity above the Kármán line (62 miles above the earth's surface) falls under the domain of the US Space Command. “It is impossible to overstate the importance of space-based systems to national security,” Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said back in 2018, at a symposium dedicated to debating America's space warfighting doctrine. Gen. John Hyten, the then vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said that currently satellites are "big fat juicy targets", as per a report by Sandra Erwin of Space News. Lt. Gen. John Shaw, deputy commander of U.S. Space Command said that he agrees with Gen. John Hyten, adding that, "how do we change that? How do we make it more difficult for a potential adversary to think they could succeed in depriving us of our space capabilities?”