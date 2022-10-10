US Warns Russia Escalating 'its Barrage Of Attacks' On Ukraine

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget A. Brink on Monday warned that Russia has accelerated multiple strikes across the Ukrainian cities, after the Kerch bridge incident that Russia's President Vladimir Putin said was plotted and executed by Ukraine's Security Service SBU. "Moscow has escalated its barrage of attacks," Brink tweeted. At least 10 civilians are being reported killed and 24 others injured in the Russian strike at Kyiv, Ukraine's capital. An aide to Ukraine's interior minister, Rostyslav Smyrnov, said on Telegram that six cars were scorched after the initial Russian attack, and additional 15 vehicles were also destroyed completely as they were set ablaze.

The blasts in Lviv, a city near the border of Poland, caused multiple outages, including disruption in the "mobile communication," Lviv city's mayor Andriy Sadovy reportedly said.

Multiple strikes in central Kyiv and across Ukraine this morning. Russia escalates its barrage of attacks on Ukrainian civilians. — Ambassador Bridget A. Brink (@USAmbKyiv) October 10, 2022

Barrage of missile fire response to 'terrorist attacks' on Russia: Putin

Russian President Putin said he ordered the launch of long-range missiles against Ukrainian energy, military and communications infrastructure in a retaliatory move to continuous sabotage of the Russian facilities including the Nord Stream pipelines. A barrage of missile fire on Monday was a response to “terrorist attacks” on Russian territory, he asserted, adding that there would be a more fierce response if the "terrorist attacks" on Russia do not stop. Several loud explosions were reported in the Ukrainian city of Lviv, Ternopil and Zhytomyr, Dnipro and Kremenchuk, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv oblasts.

“They are trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the earth,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on the Telegram. “The air raid sirens do not subside throughout Ukraine. There are missiles hitting. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded.”

Russia's defence ministry, meanwhile, was quoted saying by the state-affiliated agencies that its armed forces have hit “all designated targets” in Ukraine. The assaults were conducted using precision-guided weapons to destroy Ukrainian military, communications and energy facilities, Russian MoD stated. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba derided the missile launch on the civilians, as he tweeted: “Putin’s only tactic is a terror on peaceful Ukrainian cities, but he will not break Ukraine down. This is also his response to all appeasers who want to talk with him about peace: Putin is a terrorist who talks with missiles.”