US Warns Russia May Step Up Attacks In Ukraine, Urges Americans To Leave War-torn Nation

Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days, warned the US State Department in a security alert released on August 22. US citizens who are still in Ukraine were urged to leave the country immediately by the US Embassy in Kyiv.

US State Department noted in its alert, "If you hear a loud explosion or if sirens are activated, immediately seek cover."

"If in a home or a building, go to the lowest level of the structure with the fewest exterior walls, windows, and openings; close any doors and sit near an interior wall, away from any windows or openings", it added.

The new information comes as Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine approaches the six-month mark on August 24, which also happens to be Ukraine's 31st independence day from the Soviet Union. Further, concerns about shelling near the Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southeast Ukraine were brought up in a conversation between US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on August 21.

Zelenskyy warns Russia may step up its attacks this week

On the other hand, on August 22, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine issued a warning that Russia may step up its attacks this week to coincide with Ukraine's Independence Day. Zelenskyy voiced concern to Ukrainian citizens and called for vigilance, claiming that the Kremlin may order something "particularly disgusting, particularly cruel" before August 24.

"All of Ukraine's partners have been informed about what the terrorist state can prepare for this week. We must be aware that this week Russia may do something particularly disgusting, particularly cruel, such is the enemy of ours," he said in a video posted on social media.

Ukraine's President further cautioned that if Russia went ahead with its plans to bring captured Ukrainian defenders from Mariupol before the courts, it would be in violation of international law and would halt all efforts to advance peace through international cooperation. Moreover, as Ukraine prepares to celebrate its Independence Day in the midst of a war that has destroyed towns and cities, killed thousands, and forced millions to flee, officials have reported more Russian strikes on targets in the country's east and south.

Image: AP