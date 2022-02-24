Calling Russia an aggressor, the United Nations on Wednesday warned that the Russian invasion of Ukraine may lead to the worst refugee crisis in the world today, with the displacement of nearly 5 million people. "If Russia continues down this path, it could, according to our estimates, create a new refugee crisis, one of the largest facing the world today, with as many as 5 million more people displaced by Russia's war of choice and putting pressure on Ukraine's neighbors," said Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the United States ambassador at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).



She further slammed Russia for not following the path of diplomacy and to go ahead with cyberattacks. "Has Russia headed these calls [for diplomacy]? No. Instead, it has responded with additional actions to undermine Ukraine's sovereignty, including mass disinformation, which we just heard again today, cyberattacks, and efforts to create a 'false flag' pretext," said Thomas-Greenfield.

Asserting that there is "no middle ground" to resolve the crisis, the US envoy said: "Calling for both sides to deescalate only gives Russia a pass. Russia is the aggressor here. Russia's aggression not only threatens all of Ukraine, but every member state and the UN itself."

Thomas-Greenfield affirmed US' support to Ukraine, stating that "Russia’s actions are an unprovoked violation of international law, of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a direct contradiction of the Minsk agreements. This is 2022. We're not going back to an era of empires and colonies - or to the USSR or the Soviet Union. We have moved forward." "Colleagues, now is not the time to sit on the sidelines. Now is the time to get off of the sidelines. Let us show Russia that it is isolated and alone in its aggressive actions."



She further stated that Russia’s aggression not only threatens all of Ukraine, but every Member State and the UN itself. The US urged the member nations to stand fully behind the principles of sovereignty, political independence, and territorial integrity for Ukraine, and for all member states.

UN again holds an emergency meet on Ukraine

The UN Security Council (UNSC) conducted an emergency meeting yet again on Wednesday night to discuss the Ukraine crisis, only hours after diplomats addressed the issue. Following the latest developments of the Russian troops, the UNSC has once again pleaded for diplomacy as fears of a war in Europe grew. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, while addressing the second UNSC meeting in a week, asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to give ‘peace a chance’.

Making the opening remarks at the UNSC, Guterres said that there have been major developments in the crisis. He then went on to plead to Russia to stop its troops from attacking Ukraine. “In the recent past, there were several situations with similar indications, similar rumours. And I never believed in them, convinced that nothing serious would happen. I was wrong and I would like not to be wrong again,” Guterres said while making his opening remarks at the UNSC meeting.