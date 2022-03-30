US Wary Of Russia's Claims To Cut Back On Military Ops Near Kyiv Amid De-escalation Talks

After Russia claimed that it will reduce military operations in Kyiv following talks with the Ukrainian delegation in Turkey, US President Joe Biden and other US officials have expressed caution on Tuesday stating that they are waiting for further concrete indications of de-escalation before assessing Moscow's intentions. As per the reports of CNN, President Biden stated that he won't make a conclusion until he sees what they do. There were reports that Russian troops were shifting their emphasis away from Kyiv and toward other parts of Ukraine.

Despite the fact that the US has spotted Russian forces moving away from Kyiv, the Russian attack on Ukraine appears to be far from over as US officials appeared hesitant to express optimism about ongoing talks between Russia and Ukraine, which both parties said had made progress on Tuesday. Russia's activities were seen by some Western officials as a tactical exercise. Officials from the US also stated that if the battle conditions permit, Russia may reverse its position.

US officials question Putin's commitment to negotiate cease-fire

Since the beginning of the crisis, US officials have questioned Putin's commitment to negotiate a cease-fire. Some have also stated that they are unsure of Zelenskyy's ultimate goal in the negotiations and are suspicious of any compromises he may make, according to CNN. Biden has claimed that the sanctions will remain in place and that they will keep providing the Ukrainian military with the tools they need. He also stated that they will keep a careful eye on events. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that the troop withdrawal might be another way for Russia to deflect and deceive people about its intentions.

Pentagon warned that the city may still be subjected to 'huge savagery'

In the meanwhile, Pentagon warned that Kyiv may still be subjected to 'huge savagery' despite the fact that limited numbers of the Russian military had pulled away from the city. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said at a briefing that they believe that this is a repositioning, not a withdrawal and they should all be prepared to watch for a big offensive on other areas of Ukraine. He further stated that no one should believe the Kremlin's current claim that it will simply reduce military attacks near Kyiv, or any reports that it will remove all of its forces.

Image: AP