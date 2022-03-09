Amid the intensifying war between Russia and Ukraine, the authorities in the United States will not impose sanctions against uranium from Moscow, NEXTA reported. The report further claimed that sanctions will not be imposed because nuclear power plants in the US depend on uranium which comes from Russia. This comes after President Joe Biden-led US administration decided to ban Russian oil imports on Tuesday, March 8.

The United States used to buy Russian oil, but it wasn't entirely reliant on it because Mexico, Canada, and Saudi Arabia also supplied it. According to the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers trade association, the US imported an average of 209,000 barrels per day (BPD) of crude oil and 500,000 BPD of various petroleum products from Russia in 2021. This accounted for 3% of total crude oil imports into the United States and 1% of total crude oil processed by US refineries.

President Zelenskyy slams West amid Russian invasion

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had slammed the West for "not keeping its promises" to protect Ukraine against Russian attacks. He stated that the West had promised help to Ukraine against Russia by helping with the airspace and providing planes, but none of them has been fulfilled as of yet. The Ukrainian President further stated that the West shares responsibility for the deaths in Ukraine by refusing to support an obvious decision. His statement was said to be in response to North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the West's refusal to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is pertinent to mention here that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a special military operation on February 24 in Ukraine's Donbass region which swiftly extended across the country. The war between the two countries was declared after Russia recognised the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered its army to conduct a "peacekeeping operation" in the area. Meanwhile, several countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia and the European Union, have strongly condemned Russia's unjustified military operations in Ukraine and also imposed numerous sanctions on Moscow.

Image: AP