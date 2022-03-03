Venezuela Terms Sanctions Against Russia 'crime', To Continue Trade Amid Ukraine Invasion

Reiterating support to Russia, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday criticised what he called the "economic war" being conducted against Vladimir Putin-led country following its invasion of Ukraine. Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro further said that international sanctions against Moscow since the start of the Ukraine Russia war were a "crime." He also added that Venezuela will continue to trade with its political ally despite the West's "hysteria and craziness".

The sanctions on Russia include blocking it from the SWIFT banking system, closing airspace to Russian aircraft and severing commercial links. Earlier, Maduro had tweeted saying 'Economic wars must stop!'

"The main form of war in the world is economic and commercial, with the indiscriminate use of the advantage of the imperial financial system against the peoples. Economic wars must stop! The diplomatic, political path and preserving Peace, is the way," tweeted the President.

US imposes additional sanctions on Russia

The White House, on Wednesday, announced additional sanctions against Russia and its ally Belarus. Sanctions include extending export controls that target Russian oil refining and entities supporting the Russian and Belarusian military. At the same time, the Biden administration, and Western allies, have largely stayed away from hitting the Russian energy sector to avoid causing tremors to the global supply of energy.

Prior to this, in a move to trigger Russian retaliation, American aviation giant Boeing on Tuesday announced it was suspending its support for Russian airlines and its operations in Moscow. Joining other major U.S. carriers Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) and American Airlines, United Airlines, and United Parcel Service (UPS) (UPS.N) on Tuesday suspended flying over Russian airspace.

Ukraine Russia war: US accuses Russia of assault on media freedom

US Department of State has accused Russia of "a full assault on media freedom and the truth" after the Echo of Moscow radio broadcaster and the Dozhd TV channel were restricted in Russia.

Earlier today, the US Department of State had also termed Indian students being used as human shields by Ukraine as 'disinformation'. The US Department also said that these activities are commonly used in Russian disinformation. Earlier, Russian Embassy in India claimed that Indian students have been taken hostage by Ukrainian security forces to use them as a human shield.