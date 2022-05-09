Last Updated:

Victory Day: Russia Carries Out Parade At Moscow; Putin Pays WWII Homage Amid Ukraine War

Here are the pictures of Russia's Victory Day parade as war in Ukraine rages on. Putin has said that Moscow's war on Kyiv is a forced reaction to West's policy.

Written By
Ajeet Kumar
Victory Day
1/10
Image: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin while shaking hands with Russia's top defence officers on the occasion of Victory Day. 

Victory Day
2/10
Image: Kremlin

Russian soldiers on the war tanks during a military parade at Red Square, Moscow, on May 9. 

Victory Day
3/10
Image: Kremlin

Russian soldiers carrying guns during a parade commemorating the Victory Day celebrations on Monday. 

Victory Day
4/10
Image: Kremlin

Acting Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu at the military parade marking the 73rd anniversary of Victory in the 1941–45 War.

Victory Day
5/10
Image: Kremlin

Russian soldiers during military parade at Red Square, Moscow, on May 9. 

Victory Day
6/10
Image: Kremlin

Russian fighter jets showcasing their capabilities during a Victory Day military parade on Monday.

Victory Day
7/10
Image: Kremlin

Russian fighter jets carry out a show during Victory Day military parade on Monday.

Victory Day
8/10
Image: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin with Israel's Leader of Opposition Benjamin Netanyahu and President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic before the military parade.

Victory Day
9/10
Image: Kremlin

The military parade marking the 73rd anniversary of Victory in the 1941–45 "Great Patriotic War".

Victory Day
10/10
Image: Kremlin

At the military parade marking the 73rd anniversary of Victory in the 1941–45 war, acting Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu salutes President Putin. 

COMMENT
