In a key revelation, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday claimed that Ukrainian leader Viktor Medvedchuk "never had any backstage relations with Russia." This comes after Medvedchuk, a fugitive Ukrainian oligarch and close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was apprehended by Ukrainian authorities on Tuesday, April 12. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Peskov stated that Medvedchuk is well-known for his support for normal, mutually beneficial, partner relations between Ukraine and Russia. Notably, this stance of his has always been open.

"Medvedchuk never had any backstage relations with Russia. Even if one hypothetically imagines this, Medvedchuk should have left Ukrainian territory before the beginning of the special operation. As we can see, he did not do this," Peskov added, as per the TASS news agency. He further stated that Medvedchuk has long been a proponent of peace, opposing war and the escalation of the conflict in Donbass. There would have been no military operation if Ukrainian state policy had taken Medvedchuk and his party's views into account, Peskov claimed.

Medvedchuk was detained in a special operation: Ukraine

The Kremlin spokesperson also stated that Russia and Donbass owe Medvedchuk for organising inmate exchanges in recent years, as well as dealing with other humanitarian concerns on which he was working. Peskov also stated that Medvedchuk undertook this task at the request of Kyiv authorities. It is pertinent to note that Medvedchuk leads the pro-Russian Opposition Platform the "For Life" party. He was under house arrest before the war commenced. According to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Medvedchuk was apprehended in a special operation undertaken by the SBU secret service of the country.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is pertinent to mention here that the brutal war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate and reached its 49th day on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Russia has also accused Ukrainian diplomatic missions of recruiting mercenaries to fight against the Russian armed forces. Speaking to reporters, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Oleg Syromolotov claimed that Ukrainian diplomatic offices are involved in recruiting mercenaries to fight against Russia amid the ongoing military operation. He highlighted that the situation has been made worse by the influx of foreign mercenaries into Ukraine from Europe and the Middle East, Sputnik reported.

