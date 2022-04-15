Viktor Medvedchuk's Wife Unaware Of His Location; Says Zelenskyy Didn't Respond To Appeal

A couple of days after Putin ally Viktor Medvedchuk was apprehended by Ukrainian authorities, his wife stated that she is yet to know the whereabouts of her husband. Oksana Marchenko further stated that she requested Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to release her husband but to no avail. "Unfortunately, I have not received any response to my appeal yet. I do not expect to receive a response from Volodymyr Zelenskyy," she said, the TASS news agency reported. Notably, Medvedchuk, a fugitive Ukrainian oligarch and close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was detained by Ukrainian authorities on Tuesday, April 12.

Marchenko stated that it is impossible to provide proper legal protection and medical supervision as she is unaware of her husband's whereabouts. She added that although she tried to persuade Medvedchuk to leave Ukraine, he was not willing to do so. "Not for a single day did he [Viktor Medvedchuk] leave the territory of Ukraine. I tried to persuade him to leave, I won’t tell him the details of the threats that came to the family. But he said that he would withstand everything that would happen to him,” Marchenko remarked.

Medvedchuk's wife appeals to activists, journalists to get whereabouts of her husband

Medvedchuk's wife claimed that she continues to receive death threats. She has also appealed to independent activists and journalists to try and get information on the whereabouts of her detained husband. She claimed that her husband's family property in Ukraine has also been seized by the Ukrainian authorities without any documentation or orders. "They confiscated our property, but I want to say that there are no documents and orders. There is no court or other instances. Also, please note that we have adult children whose interests were also not taken into account, Medvedchuk's wife added, as per the TASS news agency.

Viktor Medvedchuk never had backstage relations with Russia: Kremlin

Earlier on April 13, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov claimed that Ukrainian leader Viktor Medvedchuk "never had any backstage relations with Russia." Speaking to reporters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Medvedchuk is well-known for his support for normal, mutually beneficial, partner relations between Ukraine and Russia. Notably, this stance of his has always been open. He further stated that Medvedchuk has long been a proponent of peace, opposing war and the escalation of the conflict in Donbass. However, according to President Zelenskyy, Medvedchuk was apprehended in a special operation undertaken by the SBU secret service of the country.

Image: AP