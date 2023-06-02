Viral Sensation: Cat's 'Angry' Expression Captured In Kyiv Bomb Shelter

In a poignant display of the emotions stirred by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, citizens have taken to sharing an image of a cat nestled snugly in a blanket, symbolising their collective sentiment towards the war.

Кіт ховається від російських обстрілів у київському метро. Ніч на 1 червня 2023 року.



📸: ukrainianwarcats / Instagram pic.twitter.com/8ORQRJHk9s June 1, 2023

The photograph, captured last night, features Chloe the cat seeking refuge in a bomb shelter in Kyiv, as disclosed by her owner. Igor Novikov, former advisor to the President of Ukraine, Zelenskyy also shared the viral cat's image on his Twitter account. He wrote: "Chloe the cat in a bomb shelter in Kyiv. We all are Chloe the cat at the moment."

Chloe the cat in a bomb shelter in Kyiv. We all are Chloe the cat at the moment 😁 pic.twitter.com/XgCQ6y93C3 — Igor Novikov (@igornovikov) June 2, 2023

Described as a powerful representation of the Ukrainian nation's state of mind, local media outlet United24.media has hailed the image as a reflection of the prevailing mood across the country. Recently Kyiv has been hit by the 'largest drone attack' since the invasion by Russian forces in February. Since then every day Kyiv and Moscow are involved in heated strikes and back-to-back attacks.

Russia strikes Kyiv; 21 Shahed drones and 15 cruise missiles were used

According to officials, two persons were hurt by falling debris when Ukraine's air defences thwarted a Russian aerial strike on Kyiv early on Friday. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, a total of 36 pieces of weaponry, including 21 Shahed drones and 15 cruise missiles, were destroyed over Kyiv. As per the prosecutor general's office in Ukraine, a 68-year-old male was hospitalised and an 11-year-old child was injured.

As Kyiv's mayor reported explosions in the capital, air raid sirens were heard all around Ukraine. While these strikes are taking place, numerous Russian territories, including Kursk and Belgorod, are being attacked themselves. Russian officials have blamed Ukraine for these attacks, although Kyiv has denied any involvement.