Vladimir Putin Accuses Western Countries Of 'cheating' Amid NATO's Eastward Expansion

Amid escalating tensions with the West over the Ukraine situation, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday accused Western countries of "cheating" as they failed to keep their promise to refrain from North Atlantic Treaty Organisation's (NATO) eastward expansion. Putin further stated that there have been as many as five waves of NATO expansion and its military infrastructure has now reached Russia's borders. The Russian President also issued a firm message to the West, the United States, and NATO allies that his country's interests were "non-negotiable," while offering to hold diplomatic talks on Ukraine's sovereignty.

Addressing his country on the occasion of Defender of the Fatherland Day, or Armed Forces Day, Putin praised his soldiers' bravery and valour, referring to them as "noble defenders, our pride." Putin also highlighted Russia's deep-rooted patriotism, praising the 'heroic merits' of those who have served or are serving in the Russian defence forces for defending the country's national interests, sovereignty, and independence. While Putin admitted that Moscow is willing to negotiate a diplomatic solution to the "most intricate" geopolitical issues, he stated unequivocally that Russia's interests and national security are a top priority.

💬 President #Putin: One glance at the map is enough to see to what extent Western countries have kept their promise to refrain from #NATO’s eastward expansion. They just cheated. We've seen five waves of NATO expansion - its military infrastructure has reached Russia’s borders. pic.twitter.com/P9xhtUjIs3 — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) February 23, 2022

Ukraine hails US' decision to impose targeted sanctions on Russia

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba described US President Joe Biden's decision as a "strong first move" against Russia, as Washington imposed targeted sanctions on the Russian economy and oligarchs in response to Moscow's unilateral recognition of two separatist regions of Ukraine. Kuleba hailed the US and four other countries for imposing the first round of financial sanctions on Russian firms and also urged Ukrainian allies to "punish" Moscow for escalating the already precarious situation in eastern Europe. At least five countries, including Japan, Australia, Canada, Germany and the US, have slapped financial sanctions on Russia in an attempt to de-escalate the growing rift between Moscow and Kyiv.

Image: Twitter/@mfa_russia