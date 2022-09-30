Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West of believing that "their civilisation and their neo-liberal culture is the golden standard to everyone else." He said that the West unilaterally makes a decision regarding "who has the right to self-determination and who doesn't". Hitting out at US and its allies, he accused the West of being "greedy" and added that they were seeking to make Russia its "colony." Putin made the remarks as he declared that there are four new regions of Russia. His announcement comes after referendums were held in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine - Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Donetsk.

The Kremlin leader further accused the US and its allies of engaging in a "hybrid war" against Russia. In his speech, he called Russia "a great country with a great civilization" that does not follow the "false rules" announced by the West. According to him, Western nations were "very angry" by the option chosen by the people in Crimea. Criticising the West, Putin said that Western elites have been "colonisers" and continue to "remain colonisers" who "discriminate" between the nations. He reiterated that the West has been trying to "weaken" Russia ever since the fall of the Soviet Union. He emphasised that the West is prepared to make every effort to use the "neo-colonial system to rob other countries" of the world.

"The Western elites have always been like this. They have been colonisers and they remain colonisers, they discriminate and they they distinguish between the first class of nations and second class nations," Putin said.

West trying to find 'new opportunities to hit' Russia: Putin

According to Putin, the West is trying to find new ways to target Russia and has always wished to break their nation into smaller states who will be fighting against each other. Criticising the West over the food crisis, he asserted that the West has no moral right to speak about democracy and claimed that there are reasons which showcase that the West does not want the world to come out of the global crisis. In his speech at the signing ceremony, the Russian President called on Ukraine to stop the military actions and return to the negotiating table. He underscored that Ukrainian authorities need to respect the "will of the people" while referencing the referendums carried out in parts of Ukraine.

"The west is looking new opportunities to hit us and they always dreamt about breaking our state into smaller states who will be fighting against each other," Putin said. "They don’t want to see us a free society. They want to see us as a crowd of slaves," he added.

Putin declares four new regions of Russia

In his address, Vladimir Putin declared that there are four new regions of Russia. He made the statement as he formally announced on Friday the annexation of four occupied regions of Ukraine - Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk. Speaking at a signing ceremony to formally annex Ukrainian territories, he stressed that four regions have been included in Russia as it is the people who have made their "choice" and called it their "integral right" in accordance with the United Nations Charter. He said that the "results have come through" and called it the "choice" of people.

Referendums were held in the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. Their results have been summed up, the results are known. People made their choice, a clear choice," Putin said. "We are signing agreements on the admission of the Donetsk People's Republic, the Luhansk People's Republic, the Zaporizhzhia Region and the Kherson Region to Russia," he added.

Image: AP