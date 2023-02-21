Vladimir Putin Admits 'very Difficult Time' For Russia But Avers 'we Cannot Be Defeated'

As the Russia-Ukraine war is set to enter its second year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow “cannot be defeated” on the battlefield. During his speech to the Russian Federal Assembly in Moscow on Tuesday, he boasted about the might of the Russian forces in its war against Ukraine. His address comes a day after US President Joe Biden landed in Ukraine in an unannounced visit. During his visit, the POTUS pledged an additional $500 million in aid to Ukraine.

Putin’s address was attended by legislators from the Russian State Duma, the Federal Council, Members of the cabinet along with other top officials and religious leaders.

"They started the war and we used force to stop it," the Russian President asserted. "The elites of the West are not hiding their goals... they are trying to inflict strategic defeat on Russia,” he added. Boasting Russia’s military might, the Russian President maintained a cautious stance and said, “Russia cannot be defeated on the battlefield, the existence of our country is at stake." Putin also asserted that the West has spent “$150 billion to support Kyiv's regime militarily”.

‘NATO discussed sending nuclear weapons to Ukraine’: Putin

Putin further accused NATO and the western leaders of deliberating to supply nuclear weapons to Ukraine amid the ongoing war. The Russian President asserted that the Western alliance was contemplating escalating the tensions at the borders way before Russia started its “special military operation”, last year. Throwing darts at the US, the Russian President also stated that "no other country in the world" has as many foreign military bases as the United States of America. "They have hundreds of military bases around the world, the whole planet is dotted with their bases," the Kremlin leader said.