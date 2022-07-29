Vladimir Putin Approves 'concept' For The Development Of War-torn Mariupol Amid War

In the midst of the ongoing war, on July 29, the master plan for the development of Mariupol was approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin presented the Russian President with "a concept - a master plan for the development of the city of Mariupol" during a meeting on July 29, TASS reported. According to Khusnullin, the full restoration of Mariupol is conceivable within three years if a master plan is implemented.

"I would ask, taking this plan as a basis, to approve it, so that we can consider it in the near future with the leadership of the DPR, with the inhabitants. And, taking it as a basis, they worked on it," Khusnullin said to Putin, according to TASS.

To which the Russian president replied, "Ofcourse," TASS reported.

Khusnullin added that the construction of apartment complexes, repairs, current repairs, and all social infrastructure facilities have been scheduled, and that the master plan also includes the restoration of the city's airport. According to Khusnullin, colour and architectural solutions will be used to create an entirely new image of Mariupol.

TASS quoted the Deputy PM as saying, "We have worked out completely new standards of streets with parking space, with landscaping. We have worked out a completely historical part of the city and are planning to hold a competition with the participation of our famous architects. We have worked out the entire engineering infrastructure in the city, worked out a new embankment."

Russia-Ukraine War

Further, according to Russia's defence ministry, Ukrainian bombardment of a prison in separatist-held Donetsk killed 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war. Officials said that 75 people were injured in a rocket attack on the Olenivka prison camp. On the other hand, Ukraine's military denied carrying out the strike, accusing Russia instead of bombarding the prison.

It claimed that Moscow was attempting to conceal proof of torture at the site. Furtjer, more than 10 Russian missiles hit the Chernihiv region on the outskirts of Kyiv as Ukraine stepped up its offensive to retake the southern city of Kherson, which is now under Kremlin control. The onslaught shattered the sense of normalcy that had returned to Kyiv after Russian forces abandoned attempts to conquer the city in the early weeks of the war in the face of robust Ukrainian resistance.

Image: AP