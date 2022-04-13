Vladimir Putin Asserts Russia Ready To Help Countries With Energy Requirements

In a key development pertaining to the ongoing war in Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin chaired a special meeting of the country's Arctic Council on Wednesday. During his address, Putin stated that his country is willing to help dispatch energy resources to the countries where there is an immediate requirement for it. He further added that the West's refusal to cooperate with Russia has 'already hurt European countries and the US'.

"We are also facing certain problems, but we have alternatives, possibilities, new options, and new windows of opportunities. We can grow the consumption of Russian oil, gas, and coal on the domestic market. Western countries' refusal to cooperate normally with Russia, including with regard to Russian energy resources, has already hurt European countries and the US," Vladimir Putin said.

He added, "Russia suffers from the absence of cooperation too but it has opened new possibilities. We can send our energy resources to countries where they are really in demand. For this, we will also develop a railroad network to Trans-Siberian. We plan to start the construction this year."

Zelenskyy mocks Putin for saying war 'going as planned'

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on April 13 slammed Putin for his statement that the invasion of Ukraine is "going as planned." Zelenskyy mocked the authoritarian leader, asking how he approved a supposed "plan" that claimed the lives of thousands of Russian troops. "How could a plan that provides for the death of tens of thousands of their own soldiers in a little more than a month of war come about? Who could approve such a plan?" Zelenskyy questioned during his late-night video address to the world.

Ukraine claims Russia lost 19,890 troops

In a massive claim, Ukraine, on Wednesday said at least, 19,890 Russian troops have been killed since the beginning of the conflict on February 24. Ukraine's General Staff of Armed Forces, taking to Facebook, posted a detailed list of indicative estimates of Russian combat losses. The latest update on the Russian losses claimed that Ukraine Armed Forces have intercepted at least 132 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV). In addition, Kyiv also mowed down 158 Russian fighter jets, 143, and 358 artillery pieces.