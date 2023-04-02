Vladimir Putin Congratulates Belarusian Counterpart On Unity Day Of Russia And Belarus

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent greetings to his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on the Day of National Unity of the People of Russia and Belarus, stating that despite pressure from sanctions, Moscow and Minsk are successfully coordinating their efforts in the international sphere.

"Dear Alexander Grigoryevich, accept our warmest congratulations on the occasion of the Day of Unity of the Peoples of Russia and Belarus ... Despite the unprecedented sanctions pressure from outside, we are effectively coordinating efforts in the international arena, in the sphere of defense and security, and successfully implementing programs aimed at strengthening financial and economic, and scientific and technological sovereignty," Putin said in the statement.

Putin added that Belarus and Russia were actively enhancing the governance structures while steadily extending their mutually beneficial collaboration. He also said that he was certain that the relationship between the two will continue to develop. In addition, the Russian president wished Lukashenko success and good health as well as pleasure and prosperity for all Belarusians.

Minsk might deploy Russia's tactical nuclear weapons

Alexander Lukashenko stated on Friday that he may come to an agreement with Vladimir Putin about the stationing of strategic nuclear weapons in Belarus, should it be deemed necessary for the nation's defence. Putin declared on March 25 that Russian tactical nuclear weapons would be stationed in Belarus.

However, Moscow will not turn up control of the weapons to Minsk. The action does not violate Russia's pledges to the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, according to the Russian president. "I must say that together with Putin we [could] decide to deploy strategic [nuclear] weapons there, if necessary," Lukashenko said in an address, Sputnik reported.

He also claimed that he had also given the order to rebuild the platforms in Belarus where nuclear-tipped strategic ballistic missiles had previously been stationed. "A week ago, I gave the order to our military to immediately restore platforms where [intercontinental ballistic missiles RT-2PM] Topol with nuclear warheads were stationed ... I preserved all these platforms," Lukashenko added.

In addition, Lukashenko stated that although Belarus had conventional weapons to deter foreign attack, Minsk would use all available measures, including tactical nuclear weapons, if the nation's existence was in danger.

Up to 81 Topol missiles were stationed in Belarus when the Soviet Union disintegrated in 1991. Belarus agreed to destroy all strategic nuclear warheads located on its soil or turn them over to Russia when it signed the Lisbon Protocol to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty in May 1992. By November 1996, all nuclear missiles that were stationed in Belarus had been shipped back to Russia.