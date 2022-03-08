Vladimir Putin Dropped From All Honorary Roles In IJF Over Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine

The International Judo Federation (IJF) has dropped Russian President Vladimir Putin from all his positions in IJF. Amid the Russia Ukraine war crisis, the IJF took this decision after Russia started its offensive against Ukraine. This is seen as another blow to Putin's image.

The decision came when the International Judo Federation suspended Putin last week from its Honorary Presidentship. On 27 February, the federation talked about suspending Putin in light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine and took the decision.

The Russian President and ex-Soviet spy; Vladimir Putin is well versed in Judo and Taekwondo. He has co-authored the book titled "Judo: History, Theory, Practice" and also hold a black belt in Judo.

Putin, Rotenberg's honorary positions at IJF suspended

When Putin announced war on Ukraine, many sanctions are being imposed on Russia and President Putin. Similar sanctions were imposed on Russia when his forces attacked Crimea in 2014. He has also lost his honorary taekwondo black belt, which was given to him back in 2013, along with a FINA (French: Fédération Internationale de natation) award given to him in 2014.

"The International Judo Federation announces that Mr Vladimir Putin and Mr Arkady Rotenberg have been removed from all positions held in the International Judo Federation," the statement said.

The International body for Judo; IJF has also removed Mr Arkady Rotenberg from all the positions in IJF. A friend of President Putin, Rotenberg is a Russian billionaire. He was once Putin's Judo sparring partner.

Russia is suffering from unilateral sanctions from Europe and many other parts of the world. Many multi-billionaire companies are breaking ties with Russia. From Netflix to TikTok to credit card operators, many companies have joined to boycott Russia. This is impeccably affecting Russia and its economy. The continuous fall in the Russian Rouble shows the sign of a failing Russian economy as the combined result of sanctions and boycotts. With world leaders from Europe, America, Australia favouring tightening of sanctions on Russia, Germany rejected the proposal of Europe embargo on Russia's oil and fuel.

Russia announces partial ceasefire on Tuesday

Amid all the sanctions and boycotts, Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said, Russia will carry out a ceasefire on Tuesday at 10:00 AM (Moscow time) to let countries evacuate their citizen from Ukraine cities; Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy and Mariupol. This gives hope to stranded Indian students in Sumy.