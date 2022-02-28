Vladimir Putin Featured With 'Hitler Moustache' In TIME As Ukraine Invasion Continues

As Russian President Vladimir Putin continues his offensive on Kyiv, American magazine TIME featured Putin with a Hitler moustache in its latest issue - February 28-March 7. Titled 'The Return of History', TIME laments how 'Putin shattered Europe's dreams' with his aggressive invasion into Ukraine - forcing most European nations to levy sanctions and aide Ukraine. The fifth day of the war is currently underway, with Russian forces inching closer to Kyiv - where President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stands determined.

TIME compares Putin to Hitler

Taking to Twitter, the TIME cover's designer Patrick Muder shared an alternate version for the issue. This featured Putin with Hitler's eyes and a Nazi Swastika branded on his forehead. He expressed disappointment that this cover was not chosen by TIME.

This is the second edition of a rework I made of this month's TIME magazine cover. I felt the official choice was somewhat uninspired. Watch the process here: pic.twitter.com/O69drD2bAr — Patrick Mulder 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@MrPatrickMulder) February 27, 2022

In its issue, TIME argues that Putin's words - “All of the so-called Western bloc, which the U.S. formed in its image and likeness, all of it in its entirety, is what’s known as the empire of lies” betray that he did not set Ukraine as his ultimate target. Likening his expansionist ideas to those of German dictator Adolf Hitler during World War-2, TIME stated "As missiles began to fall hitting both military and civilian targets across the entirety of Ukraine, it was abundantly clear that Putin intends this war as his revenge against the West, and the United States".

It concluded, "These were not the words of an aggressor calling on the West to mind its business while he settles a score with his neighbor. This was a war cry meant for the ears of all Western leaders. With his bombs now falling on Ukraine, Putin has forced them to listen, and he is daring them to respond". The UN General assembly will hold an emergency session to discuss the Russian attack on Ukraine today, while Russia-Ukraine talks are set to happen in Belarus.

Russia invades Ukraine

For weeks, Moscow massed over 150,000 troops on Ukraine's borders in a bid to pressurise Western nations to not allow Ukraine to join NATO, threatening an invasion. On Thursday, Putin ordered a special military operation in Ukraine's Donbas region, which quickly accelerated into precision airstrikes on Kyiv, Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, deployed tanks towards Lviv from the Belarus-Ukraine border. A military faceoff is underway between Russian and Ukrainian Armies in Sumy, Poltava, Mariupol including heavy air attacks, missiles from sea, air and land. Over 100,000 Ukrainians have fled and many are housed in bomb shelters. Foreign nationals including Indians are being evacuated via Hungary and Romania by Centre.

On Sunday, both nations agreed to hold peace talks at the Ukraine-Belarus border (Gomel) as Ukraine continues to hold Kharkiv and Kyiv. Heavy sanctions have been levied on Russia's banks, diplomacy, international trade, Putin's inner circle, SWIFT banking system, cancellation of visa, exports, energy, transport by US, Australia, Germany, Taiwan, France, Germany, EU, Japan for attacking Ukraine. Similar sanctions have been levied on Belarus for aiding Russian troops. Many nations like Sweden, Germany, France, US are supplying arms to Ukraine to defend themselves.