Vladimir Putin Holds Talks With Abu Dhabi Crown Prince; Discusses Russia-Ukraine War

Amid ongoing war with Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan on Tuesday. The conversation was telephonic where the leaders discussed several topics including the energy sector in light of Russian cooperation with the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), UAE-Russia relations, and the ongoing conflict.

According to the statement released by Kremlin, Putin praised the bilateral political, trade and economic ties and agreed on the need to maintain the stability of the global energy market.

Notably, the prices of crude oil have been hitting a new record after both Russian and Ukrainian troops engaged in a full-fledged war on February 24. On Tuesday, prices of crude oil surged by over 7% - the highest since 2014.

"In a phone call, President Vladimir #Putin and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces @MohamedBinZayed praised the level of #RussiaUAE interaction in the political, trade, economic and other fields," Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia said in a tweet on Tuesday.

According to Emirates News Agency, WAM, Sheikh Mohamed was briefed on the latest developments currently taking place in Ukraine. According to the news agency, the UAE leader stressed the importance of adopting peaceful solutions. Further, Crown Prince advocated continuing serious consultations in order to resolve the crisis and reach a political settlement. Also, he affirmed helping Russia in finding the solutions to achieve global peace.

Earlier, Putin also held extensive talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron over the ongoing conflict.

4,300 Russian personnel killed

Ukraine has been witnessing a full-scale invasion of Russian forces since February 24, after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he called a 'military operation' against his neighbouring country. Since Russian troops engaged in a deadly war against Kyiv, they have reportedly captured several strategic locations.

According to the data presented by Ukraine’s Interior Ministry, at least 352 Ukrainian civilians have died in the Russian invasion including 14 children. On the other hand, Ukrainian Ambassador to United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya, during the UNGC meeting, claimed nearly 4,300 Russian personnel have been killed and over 200 taken as prisoners of war - a claim that Russia has denied multiple times.

Image: Twitter/Russia FMA