Today, President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Mariupol, a Ukrainian port city that was captured by Russian forces and extensively damaged in the process. Videos on Telegram depict Putin driving through the city at night and engaging with local residents. This visit marks Putin's first appearance in a recently-occupied Ukrainian territory. According to Tass news agency, the Russian leader traveled to Mariupol via helicopter. In the video, Putin is seen riding in a car with Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, who provides updates on the city's ongoing reconstruction efforts.

Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin told the President of Russia during his visit that the residents of Mariupol are returning to the city more actively.



The President, in turn, noted the quality of local roads.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin has said that Mariupol residents who fled the city due to fighting have been returning in significant numbers, resulting in a population increase. Video footage of President Vladimir Putin's working visit to Mariupol on Sunday showed Khusnullin noting that the city is experiencing job growth, with clear plans in place for investment and job creation at each enterprise. "Each enterprise has been spelled out: how much, who invests, what source, who is in charge, how much jobs should be created," Khusnullin stated, as per a report from TASS.

Russia attempts to win hearts and minds

During his surprise visit to Mariupol, President Vladimir Putin also reportedly visited the Philharmonic Hall, which was previously used to hold trials for defenders of the Azovstal iron and steel plant. This massive industrial complex was a site of prolonged conflict, with Ukrainian troops ultimately surrendering after a lengthy standoff. Mariupol has been occupied by Russian forces for over 10 months and was the site of one of the longest and deadliest battles of the conflict.

Ukrainian authorities report that more than 20,000 individuals lost their lives there. According to UN analysis, an estimated 90% of the city's buildings sustained damage, leading roughly 350,000 people to flee the area out of a pre-war population of around 500,000. As part of an effort to assimilate Mariupol and establish Russian control over the city, the Russian government has launched an expensive campaign to rebuild and win over the local population. According to Russian officials, the city is now home to 300,000 residents.