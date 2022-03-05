Vladimir Putin Passes Law Introducing 15-year Jail Term For Spreading 'fake News' On Army

Amid several reports and criticism of the Russian army over the Ukraine invasion, President Vladimir Putin signed into law a bill introducing jail terms of up to 15 years for fake news about the Russian army, reported Russia's local media. This will be in addition to a bill that would allow fines or jail terms of up to three years for calling for sanctions against Russia. On Friday, the Russian military had seized a TV broadcasting tower in the southern city of Kherson.

Russian authorities have repeatedly decried reports of Russian military setbacks or civilian deaths in Ukraine as “fake” reports. State media outlets refer to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a “special military operation” rather than a “war” or “invasion.” The seizure has now raised concerns about Russia dishing out misinformation across the city. Both Russian and Ukrainian troops have been engaged in intense fighting in Kherson as Moscow looks to seize the city.

Russia blocks media outlets

Amid intensified shelling from the Russian army, the country had taken only independent TV channels as well as a liberal radio station off air in an attempt to limit the coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. As per reports from both media outlets, the Russian prosecutor general's office ordered the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media or Roskomnadzor to pull the independent channels Echo of Moscow (Echo Moskvy) and Dozhd TV off the air and limit access to their websites on March 1. The broadcasters' websites were unreachable in Russia immediately after the restriction was published, the reports stated.

Russia blocks access to social media

After blocking Facebook, Russia’s state communications watchdog has quickly followed up by declaring a block on Twitter amid the tensions over the war in Ukraine.

The agency, Roskomnadzor, said Friday it cut access to Twitter in line with the Russian Prosecutor General’s office decision. The watchdog has previously accused Twitter of failing to delete the content banned by the Russian authorities and slowed down access to it.

A week ago, the watchdog announced “partial restrictions” on access to Facebook that sharply slowed it down, citing the platform’s moves to limit the accounts of several state-controlled Russian media. Facebook and Twitter have played a major role in amplifying dissent in Russia in recent years.