Vladimir Putin Planning To Attend A G20 Summit In Indonesia, Says Russian Ambassador

Russia's ambassador in Jakarta said on March 23 that Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning to attend a G20 summit hosted by Indonesia later this year. It is worth noting that some G20 members have requested that Russia be excluded from the group.

During a press conference on March 23, Russian ambassador Lyudmila Vorobyova, stated, “It will depend on many, many things, including the Covid situation, that is getting better. So far, his intention is ... he wants to." She further added, "Not only G20, many organizations are trying to expel Russia....the reaction of the West is absolutely disproportional.”

US and allies intend to exclude Russia from G20 group

Following its invasion of Ukraine, the United States and its Western allies are debating whether Russia should remain a member of the Group of Twenty (G20) grouping of major economies, according to sources involved in the discussions. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday that the US would consult with allies about whether Russia should remain a member of the Group of 20 major economies.

He said, "We believe that it cannot be business as usual in international institutions and in the international community,"

Poland said earlier Tuesday that it had recommended to US commerce authorities that it take Russia's place in the G-20 group, adding that the suggestion had gotten a "good response."

The G-20, along with the smaller Group of Seven (G-7) includes the US, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Japan, and the UK. The group is a significant international forum for addressing issues ranging from climate change to cross-border debt. Russia is under a barrage of international sanctions led by Western nations aimed at isolating it from the global economy, including the blocking of its central bank from using the SWIFT global bank messaging system and limiting its central bank's activities.

Image: AP