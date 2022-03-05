In a first direct clarification, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday commented on the possibility of the imposition of martial law in Russia, hoping that the need for it does not arise. Speaking in a televised meeting with Russian female military service members, Putin stated that his government did not plan to impose any special state on the territory, since there was 'no need for it today'.

"Martial law is declared in a country… in case of foreign aggression, including in particular places where hostilities take place. We don’t have a case like this, and I hope we won’t,” Putin said, as per RT.

Russian law also allows declaring various forms of special state or a state of emergency due to serious domestic threats or disasters, Putin added. That is not the case now either, he said. “We don’t plan to impose any special state on the territory of the Russian Federation,” the president assured. “There is no need for it today," RT quoted him as saying.

'Martial law in Russia on the cards': President Zelenskyy's advisor

The clarification comes after Ukraine claimed that the Russian Federation is in plans to impose martial law across the country. Earlier on Wednesday, Mikhail Podolyak, who is the advisor to the President of Ukraine had claimed that both chambers of the Russian Parliament will meet in an emergency session on March 4, Friday where the possibility of Martial Law in Russia will be discussed. Notably, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already imposed martial law in the country after Moscow launched their military operation on February 24.

Martial law is generally implemented in a situation of civil unrest or at a time when a national crisis is ongoing or the country is in a state of war. The regulations restrict entry, exit and freedom of movement, search, choice of place of residence, as well as lay down permissions to launch special operations to protect critical infrastructure and hazardous facilities. Martial law also puts a ban on rallies and strikes and prohibits public, international or foreign organizations that undermine the country's security. Forced labour of citizens for defence needs or to restore destroyed facilities are also commonly seen in places under martial law.

Image: Twitter/@KremlinRussia_E