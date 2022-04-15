Vladimir Putin Says Banks Of 'unfriendly Countries' Delaying Payments For Russian Energy

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said banks of “unfriendly countries” are delaying the payments for Russian energy exports. At a meeting on the situation in the oil and gas sector, Putin noted the “failures in payment for export deliveries” of Russian energy as Western nations continue to impose sanctions on Moscow due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Amid tensions in Europe, Putin recalled that the task had already been set to switch settlements to Russia’s Rubles in a bid to gradually move away from euro and the United States dollar.

"There are failures in payment for export deliveries of Russian energy resources. Banks from these most unfriendly countries are delaying the transfer of payments," Putin said.

Additionally, the Kremlin leader also alerted the Russian foreign exchange market which, according to him, must be prepared for a radical increase in the share of settlements in national currency in Russian foreign trade. Putin said it should be done so that any of these currencies can be free and in the right amount exchanged for Russian rubles, this is a strategic task. The Russian President said that in general the country intends to “radically increase” the share of settlements in the national currencies in the foreign trade system.

“Important steps are already being taken in these areas, and the key task here is to prepare our foreign exchange market for such a transition so that any foreign currency can be free and in the required amount exchanged into Russian rubles," Putin said.

“I repeat, the rejection of unreliable, compromised currency jurisdictions is a strategic task in terms of the financial and economic security of our country, important for maintaining and increasing foreign trade, establishing stable ties with predictable partners who are true to their word and value their business reputation, understand the consequences of their decisions," the president added.

Putin says Russia is ready to help countries with energy requirements

Earlier, while chairing a special meeting of the country's Arctic Council on Wednesday, Putin said that Russia is willing to help dispatch energy resources to the countries where there is an immediate requirement for it. The Russian President said, “We are also facing certain problems, but we have alternatives, possibilities, new options, and new windows of opportunities. We can grow the consumption of Russian oil, gas, and coal on the domestic market. Western countries' refusal to cooperate normally with Russia, including with regard to Russian energy resources, has already hurt European countries and the US.”

Image: AP

