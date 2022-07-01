Vladimir Putin Says Western Sanctions Pushing Russia-Belarus Unification Ahead

Western sanctions are only expediting the integration of Russia and Belarus, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 1. In retaliation for Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Western countries imposed a series of sanctions on both Moscow and Minsk, with Belarus accused of serving as a staging ground for Russia's incursion into northern Ukraine.

In a video address to the annual Forum of Russian and Belarusian Regions, Putin stated that "the unprecedented political and sanction pressure from the so-called ‘collective West’ is pushing us to accelerate the unification processes." He further added, "after all, together it is easier to minimize the damage from illegal sanctions, it is easier to master the production of products in demand, to develop new competencies, and to expand cooperation with friendly countries."

His remarks come just days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Belarusians not to let Putin drag their country into his war against Ukraine. Alexander Lukashenko, Putin's Belarusian counterpart, is the only president of a former Soviet republic to openly support Russia's so-called "special military operation" in Ukraine. Lukashenko, who also spoke at the forum, stated that former Soviet republics should be interested in strengthening ties with Belarus and Russia "if, of course, they want to preserve their sovereignty and independence."

Russia-Belarus ties

Putin had earlier told Lukashenko that Russia would provide the country with nuclear-capable missiles in the coming months, specifically Iskander-M tactical missile systems, which the Russian leader said "can use both ballistic and cruise missiles, both in conventional and nuclear versions." Formally, Belarus and Russia are a "union state," which permits extensive defence and economic cooperation.

Despite years of ongoing integration discussions, Lukashenko has rejected genuine proposals for political and economic unification. Belarus and Russia signed a treaty in 1997 to repair relations that had deteriorated since the collapse of the Soviet Union six years earlier. Days after Putin invaded Ukraine, neighbouring countries reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen state cooperation in the face of Western sanctions.

Talks of possible unification between Russia and its ally Belarus gained traction in late 2020, when Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was financially and politically supported by Putin amid protests sparked by allegations of voter fraud during the country's presidential election.

Image: AP