Vladimir Putin Survives Assassination Attempt Again; Here's A List Of Foiled Instances

The latest unsuccessful assassination attempt allegedly carried out by Ukraine makes it the sixth time Vladimir Putin has escaped a fatal conspiracy. According to Russian authorities, Ukrainian forces tried slaying the Russian President using drones that were intercepted over Kremlin in Moscow. Here is a look at all the assassination attempts on Putin (70) which date back as far as over two decades.

Putin escapes assassination bids in 2002

The oldest documented instance of an assassination attempt on Putin is from 2002 when his car was targeted. The Russian President survived after intelligence authorities received a tip-off about the attempt. Reports say that the assassins who were dressed as repairmen placed explosives on the road through which Putin was supposed to pass. In the same year, there was a second attempt to eliminate Putin. According to reports, an Iraqi national who is believed to have links with Chechen rebel forces and militants in Afghanistan was arrested and sentenced to 10 years in prison for his plot.

Putin escapes again in 2003

The next attempt was reported a year later in 2003 but it was foiled by an anti-terror squad of the British Police. Two men, one of whom was reportedly a former Russian secret service hitman, were arrested by the British police but later released after questioning, The Sunday Times reported.

The failed attempt in 2012

Again in 2012, a Chechen rebel named Adam Osmayev tried to assassinate Putin but was caught in the Black Sea port of Odessa in Ukraine. The Russian security service later said that Osmayev was a graduate of a prestigious institution in Great Britain and belonged to a prominent Chechen family.

Putin targeted 2022

In September 2022, there were multiple reports of an assassination attempt on Putin's car with him inside it. UK-based media outlet The Mirror reported that a "loud bang" was heard from the left front wheel of Putin's vehicle and a thick smoke followed. While the time of the incident was not disclosed, it was suggested that it happened when Putin was on his way to his residence in the third armoured car among five in his motorcade.