Vladimir Putin To Chair Security Council Meeting Following Crimea Bridge Blast Amid War

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, is set to chair a meeting with his Security Council on Monday, two days following a huge blast that ripped through Russia's Crimea bridge (also known as the Kerch bridge), the Kremlin has told the local news agencies, reported TRT News.

"Tomorrow the president has a planned meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated. The development comes at a time when Russian forces have suffered heavy military losses in Ukraine in the face of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

The announcement about Putin chairing the meeting comes just a day after an explosion rocked the bridge connecting Russia and Russian-annexed Crimea. The bridge is an important asset for the Russian military’s logistic operations amid the war in Ukraine as it transports troops and military material to Crimea. This in turn helps Russian military operations in the southern region of Ukraine.

Putin getting directly involved in war strategy

It had previously come to notice that Russia’s President Putin was involving himself in a more direct manner to plan and strategize Russia’s war in Ukraine. Following the Kerch Bridge bombing, the UK’s Ministry of Defense in an intelligence update has claimed that the blast “will likely touch President Putin closely.” This claim could be attributed to the fact that the Kerch Bridge was constructed under contract by a childhood friend of the Russian President, Arkady Rotenberg. Putin had personally sponsored and inaugurated the bridge. Furthermore, the blast occurred on President Putin’s 70th birthday as Russia has already been losing ground amid Ukraine’s highly effective counteroffensive.

The Kerch Strait Bridge was intended to connect Crimea with Russia's transportation system and was constructed in 2018. UK’s MoD stated that the bridge’s rail crossing had played a key role in moving heavy military vehicles to the war’s southern front during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.