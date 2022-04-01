Vladimir Putin Warns Western Sanctions On Russia Would 'push World Economy Into Crisis'

The West has continued to impose sanctions on Russia ever since it started its "unjustified attack" on Ukraine on February 24. Now, Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a statement slamming their actions stating that the Western countries present a united front in support of anti-Russia sanctions. He stated that it is a kind of 'populism backwards' as people are being urged to eat less, dress warmer to save money on heating, and give up travelling.

Putin further stated that it is 'supposedly' for the benefit of those who are being asked to make these voluntary sacrifices for the sake of abstract North Atlantic solidarity. He claimed that such solidarity would drive the world economy into crisis, harming the quality of life of millions of people and potentially leading to starvation in the world's poorest countries, which are reliant on markets such as Russia for critical goods. He then asked, "who is responsible for this?"

Western countries will try to find new reasons to sanction Russia: Putin

On Thursday, he also claimed that Western countries will try to find new reasons to sanction Russia, but that his country must strive to keep and create jobs. He also claimed that the United States was benefiting from global calamity, adding that the number of US military complex corporations was increasing. In retaliation against the sanctions and anti-Russian measures, Moscow has now banned the top leadership of the European Union from entering the country.

Moreover, Putin has signed a directive requiring international customers of Russian gas to pay in roubles beginning April 1, and that if these payments were not made, contracts would be terminated, according to Jerusalem Post. He stated that rouble accounts with Russian banks must be created in order to purchase Russian natural gas. Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that Russia will get the payments in euros and not rubles.

Sanctions against Russia should be intensified: Boris Johnson

The Prime Minister made the plea while issuing a warning that Western partners must not backslide on sanctions imposed on Putin's regime in order to force it to cease its invasion of Ukraine. He also advocated for increased military aid to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's administration.

Image: AP