Vladimir Putin Will Not Attend Mikhail Gorbachev's Funeral, Says Kremlin Spokesperson

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the funeral of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, widely known for fostering a democratic vision that dismantled the former USSR. On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed at a state presser that Putin's "work schedule would not permit him to attend the event" scheduled for Saturday. Gorbachev died Tuesday, aged 91, but will reportedly be denied full state honours that were bestowed on Boris Yeltsin, the first president of Russia who served between 1991 to 1999 and died in 2007.

Putin on ex-USSR leader's 'greatest geopolitical catastrophe'

Peskov told the state-affiliated agency reporters that the Russian leader had already paid his respects at the Moscow hospital to Gorbachev, where the latter died on Tuesday, aged 91. He was widely hailed by the West for ending the Cold War, and ultimately dismantling the Soviet Union by splitting it into 15 different nations under his perestroika reforms which Russian President Vladimir Putin labels “the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century.” Russia's Putin believes that the Soviet collapse was a great tragedy for Russians.

During the annual state of the nation address to Parliament ahead of the 60th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, which Russia calls the Great Patriotic War, the Russian President asserted, “First and foremost it is worth acknowledging that the demise of the Soviet Union was the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century." He added, "As for the Russian people, it became a genuine tragedy. Tens of millions of our fellow citizens and countrymen found themselves beyond the fringes of Russian territory."

“The epidemic of collapse has spilt over to Russia itself,” Putin asserted referring to separatist movements in Chechnya and other former Russian territories.

While Gorbachev will be laid to rest after a public ceremony in Moscow's Hall of Columns, Putin isn't likely to pay tribute to the former USSR leader idolised by the West in a move speculated as a voluntary snub. Moscow hosted the funerals of ex-Russian leaders such as Vladimir Lenin, Josef Stalin and Leonid Brezhnev among others.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told state reporters on Aug 31 that Putin will not take part in the farewell ceremony for Gorbachev on September 3, adding that Russia's President visited the Central Clinical Hospital, laid flowers by the ex-Soviet leader's coffin and made signs of the cross in Russian Orthodox fashion to pay tribute. Putin also sent a telegram of condolences to Gorbachev's family ahead of his burial at Moscow's Novodevichy Cemetery on Saturday.

(Russian President Vladimir Putin pays his last respect near the coffin of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev at the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow. Image: AP)

In a statement that was released on Gorbachev's death, the Kremlin informed that there will be "elements of a state funeral" for the former Soviet head of the state. "There will be a guard of honour, and a farewell ceremony will be organised. The state will assist in the organisation," Peskov iterated, without underscoring if the ceremony will be an ordinary state funeral or an honorary. Gorbachev will be buried next to his wife Raisa, who died in 1999, Russian state media RIA Novosti confirmed.