'Vladimir Putin's Inner Circle Will Kill Him': Ukraine's Zelenskyy Makes Big Claim

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a provocative statement regarding the future of Russian President Vladimir Putin. In a recent Ukrainian documentary called "Year", Zelenskyy predicted that Putin will eventually meet his demise at the hands of his own inner circle. In the documentary, Zelenskyy claimed that "there will definitely be a moment when the fragility of Putin's regime will be felt inside the [Russian] state," as per a report from The Independent. He went on to suggest that "the predators will devour a predator" and "they will find a reason to kill a killer". This bold assertion added to the already tense relationship between the two neighboring countries.

According to analysts, it is unlikely that hardliners in Putin's inner circle would take action against him, given that their positions owe much to Putin himself. Recently, Vladimir Putin claimed that Russia will not survive if Ukraine wins the ongoing war.

Zelenskyy says Ukraine will take back Crimea

In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed his confidence that the Crimean peninsula will eventually return to Ukrainian control as part of an end to the ongoing conflict. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Zelenskyy reiterated Ukraine's commitment to reclaiming the disputed territory, and wrote, "This is our land. Our people. Our history. We will return the Ukrainian flag to every corner of Ukraine." The comment highlighted the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia over the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said to his people that their nation may not survive if Ukraine wins the ongoing war. CIA chief William Burns has stated that Putin's confidence in his military's ability to defeat Ukraine is excessive. Burns pointed out the tactical shortcomings, casualties, and economic and reputational damage that Russia has already suffered in the conflict. Despite these setbacks, Putin remains resolute in his determination to continue the war.

Moreover, Putin has suggested that Russia may expand its nuclear arsenal. The Russian leader cited not just the United States, but also NATO's nuclear capabilities, as a factor in his decision. The statement has raised concerns about the potential escalation of the conflict and the impact it could have on global security.