Volkswagen Group on Thursday announced that it has decided to halt the production of automobiles in Russia until further notice as the Russian offensive against Ukraine intensified into the eighth day of the conflict. Ukrainian civilians, in the Dnipro city today, were seen taking up arms to fight the Russian military, meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had declared that the war has intensified into a “war of civilians” who are now out on the streets to defend their motherland.

As these developments came into light, Volkswagen, in a statement, said that the news about the war in Ukraine has come with great dismay and shock to the company. Automakers Mazda, Skoda, and Volvo also announced in a statement that they have decided to halt the sales to Russia owing to the "potential risks associated with trading material with Russia, including the sanctions imposed by the EU and US."

"Volvo Cars will not deliver any cars to the Russian market until further notice," the company said in a statement. GM also said that it would suspend all vehicle exports to Russia until further notice. Japan's Honda meanwhile joined the bandwagon by suspending exports of cars and motorcycles to Moscow shortly after Swedish truck maker AB Volvo announced that it is halting all of its production and sales in Russia due to its invasion.

Period of great 'uncertainty and upheaval': Volkswagen

Volkswagen, in its statement, mentioned that it expects that a cessation of hostilities and a ceasefire is reached on both sides, and Russia returns to diplomacy. “We are convinced that a sustainable solution to the conflict can only be found on the basis of international law,” it said. Furthermore, the company announced that against the background of the Russian attack on Ukraine, the Group Board of Management of Volkswagen AG decided to stop the production of vehicles in Russia until further notice.

Volkswagen elaborated that Russian production sites in Kaluga and Nizhny Novgorod will be impacted. All Volkswagen vehicle exports to Russia will also be stopped with immediate effect.

In its statement, it also noted that Executive Board is reviewing the consequences of the overall situation. The company stated that the war between Russia and Ukraine “is a period of great uncertainty and upheaval.” Earlier, in a similar manner, Brazil-based Embraer, the fourth largest aircraft manufacturer in the world behind Airbus, Boeing, and Bombardier Aerospace, stated that it will no longer supply the spare parts for the manufacturing of the combat aircraft and will no longer service the fleet of Russian companies, according to CNN Brasil. The fourth-largest aircraft maker, Embraer, had struck the regulatory approval for its biggest regional jets to fly in Russia in 2012. With the sanctions that prohibit Russian plane operations, Embraer 170 models, flown by Russia, will no longer be seen taking off in the regional routes of the EU and the West due to blanket sanctions on planes.