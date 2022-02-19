Volodymyr Zelensky Calls UK 'powerful, Reliable' Friend After Meeting PM Boris Johnson

UK British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the Munich conference on Saturday, Feb. 19. The two ally leaders discussed regional security and the threat of Russia's military aggression. “Met with Boris Johnson in Munich. Talked about security against the background of Russia's aggressive actions. Agreed on joint next steps. We remain united in the pursuit of de-escalation through diplomacy. Grateful to the UK for supporting Ukraine and cooperation for security and peace," Ukrainian leader Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

Today the Prime Minister met President @ZelenskyyUa of Ukraine in Munich.



He reaffirmed the UK's longstanding commitment to Ukraine and its people in the face of sustained Russian aggression.

#StandWithUkraine

🇬🇧🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/rIkC45PRpg — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) February 19, 2022

President of Ukraine told reporters that meeting with the British counterpart Johnson was arranged during the dangerous time for the world, reported Interfax. "It is important that there are real, reliable, powerful, not theoretical, but substantive friends like the United Kingdom, like Prime Minister Boris Johnson," the President of Ukraine said. "We are meeting so that the future presidents of Ukraine and the future prime ministers of the United Kingdom have the opportunity to talk about other topics. And the topics regarding the security situation and the military conflict in Donbas have been removed," the head of the Ukrainian state emphasized.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the annual Munich conference called the escalating crisis between Russia and Ukraine a “moment of extreme danger for the world.” Johnson, in his speech, said that the threat of Moscow’s invasion was imminent as over 130,000 Russian troops are gathering on the borders of Ukraine, and more than 100 battalion tactical groups now threaten the European and transatlantic security. “We should be in no doubt what is at stake here,” warned the UK leader in Munich, as he said that the UK stands ‘four-square’ behind their sovereignty and independence.

Britain will always stand up for freedom and democracy around the world, and when we say that our commitment to European security is immovable and unconditional, our deeds show that we mean our words.



My speech at #MSC2022: https://t.co/BYzF9WMfKp pic.twitter.com/2gQGc51YBS — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 19, 2022

'If Ukraine is invaded, shock will echo around the world': Boris Johnson in Munich

“If Ukraine is invaded, the shock will echo around the world and those echoes will be heard in East Asia and they will be heard in Taiwan,” UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in his defiant speech. The economic and political shocks of the conflict, he said, “would be felt on the far side of the world.” He then asserted, “let me be clear about the risk.” Johnson further warned that "If Russia invades its neighbour, Kyiv, we will make it impossible for them to raise finance on the London capital markets, by sanctioning Russian enterprises of strategic importance to Russia."

Boris Johnson said that in order to fight for Ukraine’s sovereignty, the UK is deploying warships to the eastern Mediterranean and the Black Sea; and an additional 1,000 troops will be on standby to respond to any humanitarian emergency. The UK has dispatched nearly 2,000 troops to Estonia, as well as is sending 350 Marines from 45 Commando. Britain, informed Johnson, has expanded south-eastern Europe's military presence with another six Typhoons based in Cyprus. UK is providing NATO with more land, sea, and air forces, said UK PM, adding that his defense ministry is training 22,000 Ukrainian troops.