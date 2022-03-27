Volodymyr Zelenskyy And Global Citizen Join Hands For Digital Rally In Support Of Ukraine

Global Citizen is collaborating with multiple celebrities as well as politicians for aiding those displaces in the Russia-Ukraine war. The organisation is partnering with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a digital rally, which comes as a part of their Stand Up for Ukraine fundraising campaign.

Zelenskyy and the organisation made the announcement, with the President revealing the participation of artists like U2 and Bono in the initiative. According to Variety, the social media rally will kick off on April 8, with calls for humanitarian aid, the appearance of various celebrities among other things. On April 9, all efforts will culminate in 'a global pledging summit with world leaders'.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Global Citizen join hands for a digital rally supporting Ukraine

In a statement, Zelenskyy invited everyone to join the upcoming movement and urged them to support Ukraine. He said, "On 9 April, the biggest online event 'Social Media Rally' will support people who were forced to flee Ukraine. I'm inviting everybody: musicians, actors, athletes, businessmen, politicians, everybody. Everyone who wants to join this movement and Stand Up for Ukraine."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, along with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will host the event. Trudeau voiced out his support for the war-torn nation, quipping that 'critical assistance' will be provided where it's needed most. He said, "Whether you need food, water, shelter, or medical aid – we are rallying the world to continue to have your backs and provide critical assistance where it is needed most. When we all work together, we can achieve the best outcomes for those displaced by Putin's illegal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine."

President von der Leyen also shed light on the plight of the Ukrainian people and added," A Ukrainian child has become a refugee every second since the start of the war. The world must stand up for them."

Image: AP